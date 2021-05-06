Pandemic may catalyse 5G boom globally

by DION HENRICK

CAPE TOWN – THE coronavirus pandemic can be the catalyst to the boom of fifth-generation networks (5G) and support Africa’s transition towards a digital economy.

This is will help to unlock significant growth opportunities across the continent, according to executive, Rami Osman, who is the Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing at MediaTek Middle East and Africa

He said 5G network services were key not only in providing faster and lower latency connectivity to smartphone and computer users but also in enabling the next generation of digital platforms and services, including Internet of Things (IoT), virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), and advanced robotics.

Osman said the 5G network technology standard had the potential to create new revenue streams for network operators, drive digital inclusion and improve the end-user experience across video streaming, large file downloads, online gaming and Fourth Industrial Revolution applications.

“5G has a valuable role to play in providing high-speed broadband connectivity to households and businesses that are poorly served by fixed-line infrastructure,” the official said.

“Dramatically speeding up fast and reliable Internet service deployments is essential in the pandemic and post-pandemic landscape, with the global digital economy booming and more economic, educational and public service activities moving online.”

Sub-Saharan Africa, a region with a population of 1,1 billion, is expected to achieve 30 million mobile 5G connections by 2025, according to the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA).

The 5G technology will account for around half of mobile connections in regions such as China and North America in the same time frame.

However, the pandemic creates impetus to accelerate 5G rollouts and adoption worldwide.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) predicts that 5G shipments will account for more than 40 percent of global smartphone shipments this year, growing to 69 percent in 2025.

Kenya recently became the second African country after South Africa to introduce 5G networks.

– CAJ News