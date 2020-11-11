Perpetrators must face ICC despite Libya peace deal

from AHMED ZAYED in Tripoli, Libya

TRIPOLI – WHILE a newly signed ceasefire and fresh political talks in Libya are welcome, states have been urged to help bring justice to victims of the country’s worst atrocity crimes.

Fatou Bensouda, the International Criminal Court’s top prosecutor, said the failure by countries to arrest and surrender fugitives was a major stumbling block impeding her work.

Among those warranted individuals who remain at large are Mahmoud Mustafa Busayf al-Werfalli, a former commander alleged to have executed 43 civilians.

General Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the Libyan National Army, is also wanted.

Haftar’s forces last year launched an offensive against the internationally-recognised government in Tripoli.

Arrest warrants against Saif al‑Islam Gaddafi and Al-Tuhamy Mohamed Khaled also remain unexecuted.

Some of those declared wanted are said to be in Egypt.

“Victims of atrocity crimes in Libya must be reassured that, notwithstanding any ceasefire or future agreement, individuals alleged to be responsible for serious crimes will be promptly arrested and surrendered,” Bensouda said.

On October 23, the warring Libyan parties signed a ceasefire agreement under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva.

However, violence has continued.

This week, unidentified armed men shot dead lawyer Hanan al-Barassi in Benghazi.

She had been a vocal critic of corruption, abuse of power and human rights violations.

Libya has been in crisis since 2011 when Muammar Gaddafi was ousted as president.

He was later murdered.

– CAJ News