Phone takes SA’s elderly into digital world

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG – THE launch of smartphone described as ideal for those with low vision and the elderly is hailed as a commitment by a network operator to build an accessible and inclusive digital society using technology in South Africa.

Vodacom has launched the Alcatel 2019G phone series which comes standard with a large keypad and simple user interface.

It retails at R649 cash, and is available at reduced monthly subscriptions on certain contracts.

Vodacom said this was in line with its provision, for over a decade, of inclusive technologies to meet the needs of people with visual impairments, those who experience communication barriers and senior citizens.

“Some of our senior citizens have been consistent in their feedback to us – they prefer a device with a large keypad,” said Karen Smit, Vodacom Principal Specialist for Specific Needs.

Smit said in line with their purpose pillar of creating an inclusive digital society, the introduction of the Alcatel 2019 series helped the company ensure no one is left behind.

“As we move into the digital age, we want to make sure all segments of our market migrate into this new digital world.”

The Alcatel 2019 comes standard with a dedicated charging dock, SOS emergency function, torch, lock and unlock key, 16 hours talk time, 2MP rear camera as well as a wireless FM Radio that users can enjoyed without a headphone.

Meanwhile, Vodacom also offers text-based channels for deaf, hearing impaired, speech impaired and Deafblind customers to access emergency services.

– CAJ News