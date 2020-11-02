Police quit jobs after fatal Nigeria protests

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA – POLICE officers that have withdrawn their services amid the killing of colleagues during protests against police brutality in Nigeria will not be dismissed.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has given the assurance following media reports to that effect.

“The PSC wishes to state that it did not any time say police officers who refused to get back to work will be dismissed,” Ikechukwu Ani, PSC spokesperson, said.

“The commission can only plead with the officers to, in the spirit of nationalism, return to work while government works out enough protective programs for them.”

This past weekend, the Nigerian Police Force disclosed that no less than 22 law enforcers had been killed during the End SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) protests.

Some 205 police stations have reportedly been attacked and vandalised.

“The commission, being the employers of the police, is pained that policemen were killed and stations set ablaze throughout the country,” Ani said.

“It will be very insensitive at this point for anyone to say that the commission will dismiss any police man who didn’t return to work. The commission is even at present mourning the deaths of its gallant officers who were killed in the crisis.”

The number of officers that had not returned to work could not be ascertained.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s government recently announced the disbandment of SARS.

– CAJ News