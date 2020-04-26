Praying for leaders, a display of true love

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

IS it important to pray for our leaders, countries, governments, enemies or anyone else in the world even though they mostly can do so themselves?

Dear brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, when I was young in the things of Jehovah God, I dared not try praying for my enemies, anyone opposed to my interests or oppressive governments.

I would not pray for these adversaries that would have hurt my feelings, persecuted or inflicted physical harm on me.

Never!

It was until that period I started operating own business that I underwent self-introspection.

It is then it became obvious that without those under me submitting to my ideas, views and thinking, I was not going to get anywhere all alone.

Before one can begin to look deep inside oneself in pursuit of happiness, firstly, one always requires some moment of silence.

It is not an easy task at all but usually, the outcomes are always impressive and good for everyone.

Although it is highly impossible to please everyone, doing good things always brings joy to the heart.

Similarly, praying for our leaders, countries, governments, the world, our enemies and everyone else also helps let go of grudges and bitterness.

The development will also improve one’s health and peace of mind.

Remember the love of Jehovah God is not love until we give it away.

Yes!

Personally, I concur with my ancient favourite evangelist, Apostle Paul, when he stated in the book of 1 Timothy 2:1-2 of the New Living Translation: “I urge you, first of all, to pray for all people. Ask God to help them; intercede on their behalf, and give thanks for them. Pray this way for kings and all who are in authority so that we can live peaceful and quiet lives marked by godliness and dignity.”

While some people subscribe to the concept of ‘one for himself, God for us all’, personally, I insist brethren, let us continue praying for one another always.

I know it is normal for every individual to put their own interests foremost.

However, when we learn to pray for others, especially those in authority, we will be pleading with Jehovah God not to allow them to become selfish.

Proverbs 11:14 of the English Standard Version attests this True Gospel: “Where there is no guidance, a people falls, but in an abundance of counselors there is safety.”

When we pray to the creator of heaven and earth to intercede on behalf of our leaders, we are also proving that we are not at all egocentric, self-centred or self-obsessed.

Romans 13:1 of the New Living Translation reads: “Everyone must submit to governing authorities. For all authority comes from God, and those in positions of authority have been placed there by God.”

True love is a conviction of the heart. It has completely nothing to do with our senses, emotions or our circumstances. Although in most cases everything we do in the name of love will always turn to affect us in one way or the other, but praying for those in authority, governments, our countries and everyone else is very critical.

Praying and interceding for our leaders are clear signs of compassion towards each other. Most importantly, it is an appeal to the Most High Jehovah to redirect those in authority including our enemies to a new different place for a good purpose.

This is why at times people are surprised when tribes or nations whose people have been killed during war of dispossession or colonialism sometimes easily forgive those that would have committed monstrous and unspeakable atrocities against them.

A case in mind is all 55 black African countries who have forgiven their counterparts from the West for colonial injustices.

These grave violations include extrajudicial killings, dispossession of Africans from their land and generally oppression.

Yet, today blacks and white live in harmony as if nothing evil ever happened in the past.

Another case in mind is that of the government of Rwanda, led by President Paul Kagame, who himself was born into the Tutsi minority, a tribe that had more than 800 000 people slaughtered by Hutu extremists during 100 days of madness in 1994.

But today, Rwanda, under the stewardship of His Excellency Kagame, has become a beacon of hope, not only in the African continent but across an entire world seeking peace.

This is where the power of praying and interceding for our leaders come into effect.

Make no mistake. When we pray for peace, love, forgiveness, harmony and unity, it is not at all a sign of weakness, failing or shortcoming. This is to show the true love from our Jehovah.

Have you ever noticed how tempers flare whenever elections take place?

Some leaders would always want to ascend to the throne through hatred, hostility, bitterness and revulsion.

Each time our nations find themselves in highly divisive elections, support for candidates or parties is always based on partisan lines.

This usually triggers sharp disagreements, division and conflict.

But our Lord Jesus Christ teaches us in Matthew 22:39-40 of the Berean Study Bible: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself. All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”

This is the main reason why we always pray for our leaders, governments, countries and enemies included so that the spirit of understanding comes to us.

We also continuously pray for families, spouses, children and relatives so that Jehovah God guides them into righteousness.

This is why we also pray for workers, especially those enhancing our health and safety, to ensure they receive the right guidance from Jehovah God.

Have you ever imagined a nurse or doctor coming to treat patients drunk?

How about a pilot or bus driver drinking and driving or flying? What will be consequences for those actions? Death!

Prayer even applies to personal relationships.

Finally, when we pray for our leaders, Jehovah God would make them listen to our calls, priority needs for development and humility ahead of self-interests.

Most importantly, we must always pray for love, peace and security because if Jehovah God is not in it, there will never be peace on planet earth.

Psalm 127:1 of the English Standard Version confirms and concludes this True Gospel I’m preaching: “Unless the LORD builds the house, those who build it labor in vain. Unless the LORD watches over the city, the watchman stays awake in vain.”

Those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen! –

