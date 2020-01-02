Premiership football back after festive break

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG – THE Absa Premiership resumes on Friday with a middle-of-the-table fixture between Lamontville Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United.

They will contest the KwaZulu-Natal derby at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

Arrows are placed seventh on the log at 20 points and Maritzburg just below them with two points behind.

Kickoff is 20h00.

Free-scoring Zimbabwean forward, Knox Mutizwa, who has scored eight goals, is set to spearhead the Arrows attack while Maritzburg will look up to Judas Moseamedi and Thabiso Kutumela to continue on their trajectory in pursuit of ending the season among the top eight.

However, the major highlight of the Premiership resumption will be the battle between pacesetters Kaizer Chiefs against hosts SuperSport United at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday.

Kickoff is 18h00.

Chiefs lead the standings with 35 points from 14 matches while Supersport are third with 24 points.

Champions Mamelodi Sundowns are placed between the two sides with a tally of 28 points.

Ernst Middendorp’s Chiefs will look to their Serbian sniper, Samir Nurkovic, alongside Leonardo Castro, Lebogang Manyama, Dumisani Zuma and playmaker Khama Billiat to ensure the Soweto giants maintain their title charge.

The Kaitano Tembo-coached Supersport will rely on topscorer, Bradley Grobler (6 goals), Aubrey Modiba, Kudakwashe Mahachi and Premiership Player of the Month for November, Sipho Mbule.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Bloemfontein Celtic host Orlando Pirates at Dr Molemela Stadium in the Free State at 15h30.

Relegation threatened rookies Stellenbosch entertain fourth-placed Bidvest Wits at Cape Town Stadium.

Coach Norman Mapeza will take his vastly-improved Chippa United to Polokwane City while AmaZulu will battle out with Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

On Sunday, struggling Cape Town City will be hosting equally-troubled Baroka as the two sides fight relegation.

Another relegation-haunted side, Black Leopards, are away to Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa.

Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League domestic transfer window opened on Thursday morning. It will close at midnight on January 31.

Full fixtures below:

FRIDAY, 3rd January 2020

Maritzburg United vs Golden Arrows, Harry Gwala Stadium (20h00)

SATURDAY, 4th January 2020

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Orlando Pirates, Dr Molemela Stadium (15h30)

Stellenbosch vs Bidvest Wits, Cape Town Stadium (15h30)

Polokwane City vs Chippa United, Peter Mokaba Stadium (15h30)

SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs, Mbombela Stadium (18h00)

AmaZulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns, Moses Mabhida Stadium (20h15)

Sunday, 5 January 2020

Cape Town City FC vs Baroka FC, Cape Town Stadium (15h30)

Highlands Park vs Black Leopards, Makhulong Stadium (15h30)

– CAJ News