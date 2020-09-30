PRESS OFFICE: Protecting your business assets in times of load shedding

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 30th SEPTEMBER 2020, –/ African Press Association (APA)- AS many industries start to resume activities in line with the easing of the lockdown restrictions, businesses are faced with intermittent load shedding, as such they need to ensure that they always take the necessary measures to safeguard their assets in the event of power interruptions.

Malesela Maupa, Head of Insurer Relationships at FNB Insurance Brokers says the introduction of various load shedding notification apps can play a role in helping to mitigate some of the risks as business owners can see the load shedding schedules and check when load shedding will affect their areas.

He shares key points to consider on how businesses can safeguard their assets and continue to operate during load shedding:

* Use of back-up power supply: some companies use backups for power supply in order to minimise loss of productivity. Businesses need to ensure that power generators or uninterruptible power source (UPS) units are always protected and kept safe. Moreover, it should be added to their short-term business insurance policy so that it is also covered against loss or damages.

* Effects of load shedding: when electricity comes back after a few hours of load shedding, it can cause a power surge which in turn can cause instant damage to the business’ electrical equipment where plastic and metal parts can melt and often burn circuits. Another way to protect your appliances is to have surge plugs or an arrestor installed to protect all the electrical circuits.

* Apart from ensuring that you have the right kind of short-term business insurance cover for power surges, another comprehensive way to protect your appliances is to have power surge plugs or an arrestor installed to protect all the electrical circuits. The power surge arrestor is installed at the point where the power comes into your business property and protects these against surges in power.

* Ensure you follow the correct fire requirements, have working fire extinguishers in place should you need it in cases of fire.

* Check your short-term business insurance policy to familiarise yourself with the terms and conditions with regards to your alarms being incapacitated due to load shedding. Alternatively, your broker can help you with this to ensure that all your assets are still covered even when your alarm is impacted.

In conclusion, Maupa says during load shedding, some businesses are overly exposed in that their security systems and processes might be compromised. For instance, if security cameras are not working, businesses are more vulnerable to crime. Therefore, having measures such as power generators or other alternative energy supplies can help reduce the vulnerability of businesses being exposed to crime.

Distributed by African Press Association (APA) on behalf of FNB

Sam Mashele | Public Relations Consultant | FNB Corporate Affairs

6th Floor, 1 First Place Bank City, Cnr Simmonds and Pritchard, JHB |

Tel: (087) 736 5997 | Cell: 078 045 0784 | Fax: (011) 371 2314

E-mail: Sam.Mashele@fnb.co.za | Web: www.fnb.co.za [1] | Mobile:

www.fnb.mobi [2]

This email is subject to a disclaimer.

Visit the FNB website and view the email disclaimer and privacy notice / policy by clicking the “About FNB + Legal” and “Legal Matters” links.

If you are unable to access our website, please contact us to send you a copy of the email disclaimer or privacy notice / policy .

Links:

——

[1] http://www.fnb.co.za/

[2] http://www.fnb.mobi/