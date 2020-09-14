PRESS RELEASE: Avon Disrupts the Norms to Create Addictive, Rebellious &

Fierce “Far Away Rebel & Diva”

With main notes of pink peppercorn, magnolia and salted caramel accord, the floral gourmand fragrance features innovative and mouthwatering delight bases to create the signature rebellious addiction.

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 14th SEPTEMBER 2020, –/ African Press Association (APA)– AVON breaks all the rules with Far Away Rebel & Diva.

The new launch is the next step in the glamorous bold journey of the perfume powerhouse Far Away, the company’s number one fragrance brand. The range has captured the hearts, minds and dreams of millions of women for over 20 years.

Far Away Rebel & Diva was designed for the unapologetically fearless girls who can show the world they have proudly shed the ordinary to discover their true selves: the unstoppable spirit of fearless women. This powerful effect is achieved by the combination of contrasts and contradictions, resulting in a scent that makes a girl feel like the stiletto in a room full of flats.

“Far Away Rebel & Diva is a one of a kind fragrance, crafted with an exclusive and never before experienced pink peppercorn accord and salted caramel base, wrapped with modern floralcy. The result of the combination between these exclusive accords is a daring addition to the Far Away family, for bold and long-lasting feeling of unshakable confidence”, Momin Hukamdad, Avon Executive Marketing Director.

Far Away Rebel & Diva is another milestone in the story of the range, which began in 2018 with Far Away Rebel. Now, consumers can go further with a new scent that embodies who they are at heart, the final stop on their personal journey to fully embrace their fearlessness and fierceness.

Get to know a little more about the olfactive profile of Far Away Rebel & Diva:

Fierce peppercorn

The scent opens with the spicy, fierce freshness of Bergamot Integrale Italy Orpur® and Pink Peppercorn CO2 Orpur® to create the spicy moxie that initially grabs her attention. A burst of neon juiciness from the pink Delight Lychee Base offers a sweet contrast to the floralcy in the heart.

Enticing magnolia

The bold yet feminine floralcy of this scent blooms with notes of intensely fruity Jasmine Sambac Absolute, Rose Orpur® petals and breezy Magnolia notes. This bouquet adds a flirty contrast to the rich, dark gourmand signature of the fragrance.

Unique salted caramel

The signature of this scent, Caramel Popcorn Accord, is crafted with the Delight Salted Caramel Base that adds a subtle salty, caramel crunch creating a mouthwatering- effect. The addiction effect culminates with the Cocoa Natsublim®, which is known for its contrasted dark cocoa and creamy white chocolate effect.

Far Away Rebel & Diva will be available from 1 September and will retail for R259 for a 50ml bottle, or R339 for a bundle comprising of a 50EDT, 10ml purse spray, and 150ml hand and perfumed body lotion. Customers can place their orders directly from an Avon Representative or Business Leader, or the Avon website on https://my.avon.co.za/ and/or. Customers will have their orders directly delivered to their doorstep.

We are the company that has been doing beauty differently for over 130 years. Whether it's putting mascara on lashes and food on tables or fighting wrinkles with one hand and breast cancer with the other – our brand is built to empower you through beauty. So, whether you're a beauty queen or beauty boss, you have the power to carve out your place in the world and make them notice you. Avon WATCH ME NOW is a movement created to celebrate your rise. We are here to help you transform into the person you're meant to be. When you beat the odds, defy expectations, and fulfill your potential, we'll be right beside you cheering you on.

AVON GAVE WOMEN THE RIGHT TO EARN, BEFORE THEY HAD THE RIGHT TO

VOTE. We’re the company that not only brings beauty to doors, but also opens them. The company that supports over 6 million independent micro-entrepreneurs in over 100 countries and over 50 million Beauty Representatives across 50 countries.

WE’VE BEEN ADVOCATING FOR WOMEN BEFORE IT WAS POPULAR.

We make job equality a priority with women making up 70% of our Global Research and Development roles and 60% of our local Distribution Centre team. Our employer value proposition has once again been affirmed after the Top Employers Institute conferred the company with the much-sought after Top Employer 2020 award.

WE DON’T CUT QUALITY. WE CUT OUT THE MIDDLE MAN.

We’re able to sell quality products at affordable prices, because we don’t use retail space. Instead our Beauty Representatives bring you your favourite beauty items. So everytime you buy an Avon product, you shop to empower a Beauty Representative and in turn impact lives.

WE WALK THE TALK.

As the biggest global supporter of Breast Cancer Awareness, we’ve donated over R20 million to raise breast cancer awareness. Our commitment is to reach 100 million women every year to ensure every woman knows the risks, signs and how and when to take action. We are also the organiser of the iThemba Walkathon – one of the world’s

largest breast cancer awareness walks.

WE COVER BLEMISHES. NOT BRUISES.

Avon has been supporting women for 130 years, it is part of our DNA, which is why we are committed to putting an end to domestic violence against women.

R29 million raised to educate women on domestic violence. R7 million to stop gender based violence.

About Direct Selling

Direct selling is the marketing and selling of products directly to customers away from a fixed retail location. Direct selling can be conducted one-on-one, in a group or party format or online. At Avon Justine, the “direct” part of direct selling also refers to the

personal component of this sales channel; it’s about building relationships with people and offering them a high level of service and personal attention.

