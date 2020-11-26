PRESS RELEASE: Avon pledges to commit a percentage of its revenue from the sale of products to help to fight gender-based violence

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 26th NOVEMBER 2020, –/ African Press Association (APA) – AS South Africa joins the global community in commemorating 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, global beauty and cosmetics brand Avon Justine has amplified its ongoing fight against gender-based violence by pledging part of the revenue generated from the sale of products to non-governmental organisations that are at the forefront of combating the scourge of domestic violence and abuse of children.

This initiative to raise funds to support survivors of gender-based violence builds on Avon’s US$ 1million commitment to support frontline services during initial lockdowns. These limited edition products that are earmarked to generate funds to support organisations fighting gender based violence are the Avon empowerment Alaya bracelet and the Whistle pendant necklace.

Though lockdown restrictions are being eased in South Africa, the company has amplified its call on government to support vital frontline services through its ongoing Isolated Not Alone campaign. As part of its #IsolatedNotAlone campaign, Avon is uniting with our sister brands Aesop, The Body Shop and Natura to galvanise our networks and call on governments to keep domestic violence front of mind and ensure support services have adequate funding.

“Avon Justine has a proud pedigree of working with like-minded partners to champion the fight against the scourge of gender-based violence. As a company for women, Avon Justine believes that it has an ethical and moral obligation to use the power of beauty and to leverage the power of its brand to support the fight against gender-based violence. This initiative also gives credence to the commitment we made when we launched our new global campaign known as Watch Me Now, which reaffirmed our commitment to make the world a better and safer place for women,” says Mafahle Mareletse, Avon Justine Managing Director for Turkey, Middle East & Africa.

In addition, Avon Justine also launched a support service called Gender based Violence Protocol and Leave, or Protocol for short, a blueprint that outlines a range of support services to employees experiencing gender-based violence.

Avon Justine will implement the Protocol by leveraging the expertise of its network of non-governmental organisation (NGO) partners to support employees impacted by gender-based violence. This ranges from legal advice to psychological support and counselling. In addition, any employee experiencing gender-based violence will be entitled to a leave of absence to help them safely seek help and support.

Avon Justine will be working with its long-standing NGO partners in this initiative, namely Lawyers Against Abuse, People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA), Tears Foundation, Yokhuselo Haven, 1000 Women Trust, Ilitha Labantu and the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women & Children.

Avon Justine will avail this blueprint as an online open-source platform which will allow other organisations looking to provide similar support services to their employees to replicate the formula.

“The Protocol is a benchmark tool that the business community can replicate to provide support to their employees, and we hope that like-minded organisations will take advantage of the open-source information and embrace this new initiative to help bring an end to gender-based violence.

The Protocol mirrors how we live our values in every part of our work. We’re proud to be a company that supports women – from employees, to our army of Reps and Consultants and customers. We stand with survivors of gender-based violence and do not condone any form of discrimination or prejudice against survivors of gender-based violence. The Protocol builds on our commitment to support survivors of gender-based violence and raising awareness of this pandemic,” Mareletse concludes.

