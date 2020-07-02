JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 2nd JULY 2020, –/ African Press Association (APA) – AVON is introducing its LATEST ANEW Skin Reset Plumping Shots, powered with Protinol™, which is a patented formula that is clinically proven to revitalize skin by naturally restoring collagen 1 and 3 to a perfect balance that is found in a baby skin.

Independent scientific tests have confirmed that Protinol™, the breakthrough formula discovered by Avon, helps to rebuild and simulate the perfect balance of collagen. The findings were authenticated in a test conducted in a controlled laboratory environment where these never seen results were observed and validated.

The breakthrough ingredient is already gaining attention from industry leading scientists. Dr Bayat from the University of Manchester independently tested the ingredient to help fully understand its power. Dr Bayat says: “This is the first time I have ever seen a significant increase in collagen 3 from a topical skincare product.”

Protinol™ is available in Avon’s LATEST ANEW Skin Reset Plumping Shots. Used over seven days, these seven potent single-use shots have the maximum concentration of the patented Protinol™ technology, restoring seven years of collagen loss in just seven days, for plumper, firmer, looking skin,† revealing your best skin in years – Your skin is reborn.

“Since inception, driving innovation has always been the heart of our business. We are delighted that we have once again developed another industry-leading innovation that will give millions of women the seven-day transformation for their best skin in years.

“Available exclusively at Avon, Protinol™ is an ingredient will serve as a benchmark formula that will turn the beauty and cosmetics industry on its head. This is a trailblazing solution our Representatives will be delighted to sell, and that will win the hearts and minds of our consumers. Whether they’re buying online or face to face, we can’t wait to hear consumer feedback because this new ingredient offers new and never before experienced benefits”, says Mafahle Mareletse, Avon Justine Managing Director.

How do you use the new ANEW Skin Reset Plumping Shots?

Highly concentrated, each skin reset plumping shot contains enough formula for use on the face, neck and décolletage.

Apply the product to a freshly cleansed face, neck and décolletage. Allow to absorb completely and follow with your ANEW skincare regime.

The seven-day treatment can be used as a revitalising boost, perfect for special occasions or when skin needs extra care. For optimum skin quality, Avon recommends using Anew Skin Reset Plumping Shots once a month to keep collagen levels boosted and skin looking plump and firm.

The new ANEW Skin Reset Plumping Shots will be available in July from local Avon Representatives or from the Avon website (www.avon.co.za). Customers who order from the website will have their orders directly delivered to their doorstep whilst customers who order from their Representatives will have their orders delivered with a personal touch by their Representatives.

About Avon

Avon is the biggest direct-selling company in South Africa and has been empowering South African women for over 20 years through by providing high quality value-for-money beauty products, and an opportunity to earn money and financial freedom. We release 12 issues of our brochure every year, which is available again in printed as well as digital formats. These brochures include our beautiful portfolio of beauty and related products at affordable prices. Avon make up has been recognised as the “coolest make-up brand” in the country for 6 consecutive years Our fragrance brands are also South Africa’s favourite, with our Iconic Far Away being part of our local heritage. Visit my.avon.co.za for more information.

About Direct Selling

Direct selling is the marketing and selling of products directly to customers away from a fixed retail location. Direct selling can be conducted one-on-one, in a group or party format or online. At Avon, the “direct” part of direct selling also refers to the personal component of this sales channel; it’s about building relationships with people and offering them a high level of service and personal attention.

About My Avon Store

My Avon Store is designed to help make earning easier for Beauty Entrepreneurs and to help them grow their sales. It helps new customers find Beauty Entrepreneurs easily and gives them to shop whenever they want. My Avon Store allows the independent Avon Beauty Entrepreneurs the opportunity to customise their online shop which they can direct customers to.

