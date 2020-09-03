PRESS RELEASE: HUAWEI Mobile Services adds Browser to its offerings

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 3rd SEPTEMBER 2020, –/ African Press Association (APA), – HUAWEI has introduced its own secure, high-speed, and convenient web browser. HUAWEI Browser is intended for HUAWEI mobile and tablet users to enjoy its many benefits as they browse the World Wide Web. Designed specifically for the HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem, the high quality HUAWEI Browser is the official browser on Huawei devices and makes for a great alternative to other pre-existing browsers.

HUAWEI Browser is a high-standard product that is dedicated to providing high-speed, efficient Internet browsing, convenient searching, and comprehensive privacy protection. At the same time its Newsfeed will keep you up to date with the latest happenings local and abroad. Users should expect no less than the standard they are used to in HUAWEI’s stable of offerings. The following are the features and benefits available on HUAWEI Browser:

Secure browsing

Security is always a priority with HUAWEI products. Likewise, the HUAWEI Browser offers users a secure means of surfing the Internet. The browser is able to assess and shield against malicious websites for an enhanced, and safer user experience.

Newsfeed

If you are someone that likes to keep abreast of the latest news and developments, you will enjoy HUAWEI Browser’s Newsfeed, which provides wide-ranging news content from various news sites which is suited to your interests, as per the recommender systems and AI algorithms. This way, you can always stay informed about things that matter to you.

Desktop site

At times your preference may be to have a computer browsing experience instead of a mobile-adjusted site. For a wider view of sites as they appear on a computer frame, HUAWEI Browser has a desktop site option. Download the HUAWEI Browser from HUAWEI AppGallery or click on the following link https://bit.ly/HuaweiBrowser to get started.

Private mode

Sometimes you just don’t want people knowing your business. HUAWEI Browser ensures your business remains yours alone if you wish to keep your browsing activities and history private. With a private mode available, your web tracks are concealed.

Night mode

For the night owls who usually surf the Internet after dark, HUAWEI Browser has a night mode browsing option. It adjusts to the darker lighting conditions to suit your eyes. This makes reading your screen at night more comfortable and is good for keeping your eyes protected.

Password saver

Having to log into a website that you regularly use, like your social networks, by filling in your credentials every time can be a tedious and repetitive exercise – let alone frustrating when your browser indicates that “password OR email is wrong”. Thanks to HUAWEI Browser’s password saver, you can conveniently and quickly access all of your favorite sites with the click of a button.

Other features and benefits of HUAWEI Browser include:

· Gesture navigation to control websites through the use of simple gestures;

· Blocked images for focused reading and to save data;

· Adjustable font sizes for a better reading experience; and

· Ad filtering to allow only relevant ads to reach you.

Get exploring the world today with HUAWEI Browser, for a safe, convenient, and personalised experience. Its high-speed, efficient Internet browsing, convenient searching, and comprehensive privacy protection provide everything that you would want in a web browser. Browse on your phone, or download it from the web today.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com

For more information please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/en/



