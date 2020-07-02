PRESS RELEASE: Huawei’s 5G equipment delivers mighty speeds for MTN in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 2nd JULY 2020, –/ African Press Association (APA), MTN this week successfully launched its superfast 5G next generation mobile network across major cities in South Africa, including Johannesburg, Cape Town, Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth.

During a YouTube livestream media launch, speed tests were performed at various locations in Johannesburg showing download speeds in excess of 600Mbps, with latencies averaging 15ms demonstrated.

Third party tests [1] reported download speeds peaking in excess of 700Mbps and upload speeds peaking at 100Mbps.

Huawei Massive MIMO deployed in Johannesburg

Leveraging on multiple bands, MTN deployed 5G in 2.1GHz using Dynamic Spectrum Sharing, 3.5GHz and 28GHz bands. 3.5 GHz, known as C-band, is the global mainstream spectrum for 5G deployment, and Massive MIMO is the mainstream product form.

MTN’s 5G deployment in Johannesburg uses industry-leading Huawei Massive MIMO. This technology guarantees the user experience for services that require high bandwidths such as 4K video, multi-angle video, and AR/VR services, and provide broadband services for families and SMEs.

To enable wider 5G coverage, MTN uses dynamic spectrum sharing between 4G and 5G in the 2.1 GHz band. The 2.1 GHz spectrum can provide wider coverage due to its lower frequency spectrum characteristics.

Huawei’s DSS (dynamic spectrum sharing) technology enables operators to quickly provide 5G services by upgrading existing 4G base stations to 5G without changing antennas and radio units.

First in Africa

“MTN is the first in Africa to deploy the DSS technology on a 5G live network, which can dynamically adjust the spectrum in milliseconds based on 4G and 5G service requirements, maximising spectrum utilisation”, says Huawei CEO Spawn Fan.

The millimeter-wave band has abundant spectrum resources and can provide a huge capacity to provide services for hotspots and home broadband. MTN uses 100 MHz millimeter wave spectrum resources to provide broadband resources for Enterprises and SMEs, which can enjoy high speed internet services and enter the digital age without requiring a fiber connection.

“This is expected to greatly support people working remotely during this era of social distancing caused by the Covid 19 pandemic and will boost South Africa’s transition to a digital economy. We congratulate

MTN on the successful upgrade of its network that enabled their transition to the 5G era,” says Fan.

Giovanni Chiarelli, CTIO of MTN South Africa, said, “The 5G technology is also expected to contribute significantly to the country’s economy and will play a role in the realisation of South Africa’s digital transformation goals. An excellent 5G network will

enable us to provide more exciting services and to offer the ultimate service experience to MTN customers.”

Distributed by African Press Association (APA) on behalf of Huawei.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 180,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com [2]

or follow us on:

http://www.huawei.com/za/https://twitter.com/huaweientzahttps://www.facebook.com/huaweientza/http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huaweihttp://www.google.com/+Huaweihttp://www.youtube.com/Huawei

For additional information please contact:

Vanashree Govender

vanashreegovender@huawei.com

MEDIA AND COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER

Huawei Technologies South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Phone: +27 11 517 9800