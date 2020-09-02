PRESS RELEASE: MTN offers six free months of Apple Music

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 2nd SEPTEMBER 2020, –/ African Press Association (APA), MTN today announced that their customers can now enjoy over 60 million songs on Apple Music, South Africa’s number one Premium Music Streaming service anytime, anywhere, by signing up for an exclusive offer of up to six months of free Apple Music. Customers can enjoy Apple Music across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, CarPlay, PC, Android devices and Samsung TV.

The offer is exclusively available to all MTN prepaid customers and selected MTN post-paid customers. MTN post-paid customers who are currently subscribed to MTN Sky, MTN Sky VIP and Sky Black, and to all new customers who sign up or upgrade to MTN Sky, MTN Sky VIP and Sky Black, can subscribe to Apple Music and receive an exclusive offer of

six months of free Apple Music. All prepaid customers can subscribe to Apple Music and receive the first 3 months free.

MTN’s award-winning network is optimised to deliver the best music streaming experience. MTN’s LTE coverage reaches a population of 96% in South Africa and with the fastest mobile speeds of any South African network operator, customers can enjoy a seamless Apple Music streaming experience.

“In a tough economic climate, we want to keep adding value for our customers, helping ease the pressure on their pockets, while also rewarding them for their loyalty to MTN. We have made significant investments in our network to deliver the best coverage and speeds in the country and this added value will help keep our customers on our world-class network, connected to their favourite artists,” says Jacqui O’Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs: MTN South Africa.

Apple Music offers subscribers an incredible catalogue of songs that they can stream or download for offline listening and the most local content in Africa, all completely ad-free. Subscribers can create their own playlists or discover new ones curated by Apple Music such as Africa Now, Africa Rising, Amapiano Lifestyle, Mzansi House and Rap Life combined with their entire personal library and share music with their friends.

In addition, subscribers get daily recommendations based on the music they love, they can listen to radio stations from every genre and watch exclusive music videos. Apple Music also includes three live radio stations — Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country.

Each station features a lineup of shows from the biggest names in music. Apple Music 1 is home to shows like Rap Life with Ebro Darden and Africa Now Radio with host Nigerian artist and DJ, Cuppy. Apple Music Country’s talent roster boasts a wide range of country’s most exciting voices, including daily on-air hosts Kelleigh Bannen, Ty Bentli, Bree, Alecia Davis, Ward Guenther, Nada, and Tiera, plus weekly shows from Ashley Eicher and Kelly McCartney.

To find out more about how to sign up for Apple Music on MTN, and for further information, visit applemusic.mtn.co.za [1]

Distributed by African Press Association (APA) on behalf of MTN

ABOUT MTN GROUP

Launched in 1994, the MTN Group is a leading emerging markets operator

with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to

our 240 million customers in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East.

We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a

modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities

Exchange in South Africa under the share code “MTN”. We are pursuing our

BRIGHT strategy with a major focus on growth in data, fintech and

digital businesses.

Visit us at www.mtn.com or www.mtn.co.za

Follow us on Twitter @MTNza

ISSUED BY:

Leigh-Ann Chetty, Senior Manager: Public Relations, MTN SA

Cell: 083 209 1310

E-mail: Leigh-Ann.Chetty@mtn.com

Mthokozisi Ndlovu, Manager: Communications and Public Relations, MTN SA

Cell: 083 209 2683

E-mail: Mthokozisi.Ndlovu@mtn.com