Pride takes us outside of God’s will

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

JEHOVAH God has used, and is still using people to accomplish His holy purposes on earth.

However, many people’s lives seem to be lethargic, stagnant or sluggish.

This is because they always allow themselves to be in the company of wrong connections, coupled with flawed attitudes towards Jehovah.

Yet Jehovah always has good plans for His children. These plans are aimed at transforming their lives, which seem motionless.

Having wrong connections and flawed attitudes repeatedly makes Jehovah frown His holy face.

Many humans still fail to maintain good relationships, lack tolerance, do not respect, are not humble, they behave as if they know it all.

These wrong characteristics coupled with pride significantly contribute to their downfall. In fact, such wrong connections cause themselves to separate from the love of Jehovah God, and as such will never ever hear God’s voice in their lives unless such culprits repented from their ways.

Many people today do not know when to pray, smile, laugh or grin, thereby turning off potential opportunities, friendships, relatives or loved ones.

Arrogance, coupled with disobedience, outbursts, anger, rage, fury, rumour mongering and temper scare potentially Jehovah God-sent friends, rescuers and possibly individuals to transform one’s life.

Guess what? Humans always miss Jehovah’s purposes due to their wrong attitudes owing to pride as a result of wrong connections.

A person who invites trouble to himself or herself is like one, who cuts the tree branch they are sitting on.

We know there are troubles in the world but through all the hard times God has never forsaken us, His children.

Psalm 94:14 of the New Living Translation states: “The LORD will not reject his people; he will not abandon his special possession,” while Psalm 50:15of the Berean Study Bible says: “Call upon Me in the day of trouble; I will deliver you, and you will honor Me.”

Further in the book of Isaiah 41:10 supports this. It reads: “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

The reason we are so much worried about life sometimes is that we lack prayer and a relationship with Jehovah, while putting people first.

Mostly, as humans, we always trust wrong connections, whom we allow to comment much about our personal life, relationships, religions, culture and business yet themselves have no clear solutions to their own challenges – wrong connections.

Brothers and sisters, it is not too late to start developing your prayer relationship with Jehovah instead of trusting in humans.

It is always good to pester Jehovah with prayers concerning all desires of our hearts such as good health, peace, good relationships, good friends, marriages, opportunities, successes, breakthroughs, safety and protection.

One thing for sure, we all know that nothing is permanent in this wicked world.

Not even our troubles are permanent.

Worrying about tomorrow does not take away our troubles. Having a positive mind does.

Troubles are often the tools by which Jehovah shapes us.

Psalm 9:9-10 confirms: “The LORD is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble. Those who know your name trust in you, for you, LORD, have never forsaken those who seek you.”

However, though we wish so many good things in our personal life, we do not easily get what we want because of pride.

Pride is always dangerous because it takes us outside of God’s will.

A LOOK AT PROBLEMS ASSOCIATED WITH PRIDE:

– Pride makes us blind

– Pride makes us foolish

– With pride you view yourself as above other people

– Pride and arrogance bring downfall

– Pride makes us oblivious to danger

– Pride is often the motivator for other sins

Proverbs 16:18 of the English Standard Version attests: “Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.”

Usually, pride develops because of wrong connections.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika