Repent and seek God while time still allows

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

JUST like a stubborn fly that follows the corpse to the grave, there are some fools today that vehemently refuse to seek Jehovah while the supreme ruler can still be found.

Any attempt to urge or persuade such persons to abandon their mischievous, wicked, evil, atrocious, unrighteous and lawless ways in order to connect with Yahweh so that they get saved, usually fall on deaf ears.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, please hear me out. If you fail to seek or follow this good advice right now, then you shall mess yourselves up, be it at work, relationships, marriage, business or in the family.

Isaiah 55:6 of the New Living Translation reads “Seek the LORD while you can find him. Call on him now while he is near.”

Ladies and gentlemen, let us stop being easily deceived because there shall come a time when Jehovah will never be found at all. During that period, it will be too late to repent or confess sins.

Doing evil always feels so good but the end result is catastrophic. The reward for evil is disastrous, calamitous and tragic, as confirmed in Romans 6:23 of the New International Version.

It states: “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

What one sows in life is also what one reaps. So, I encourage everyone out there to learn to invest in Jehovah so that goodness and love would follow every one of us in the days of our lives.

One wise, ancient king, named David, who sought Jehovah whilst near him, testified on Psalm 23:6 of the Berean Study Bible saying: “Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.”

David had realised without seeking Jehovah, his future was so doomed.

Well, I do not want to sound blasphemous hence not preaching earthly stories with heavenly meanings. This True Gospel is not in parables because I’m not qualified to do so. Only our Lord Jesus Christ is.

However, I have witnessed so many things under the sun.

I have seen how people resist when advised to stop some bad habits. A human being – by nature will immediately go against such counsel.

African elders once observed that it is always impossible to advise three kinds of people in life.

These are – a lady in love, a man with money and religious followers chasing after the so-called prophets.

These types of people are very difficult to advise. They are as stubborn as those flies that follow the corpse to the grave.

A good example of culprits refusing to repent while they still have time to do so are politicians, who abuse power when still in the throne.

Instead of leading Jehovah’s people with respect, dignity, love and mercy, almost all politicians always misbehave, sometimes deceiving themselves were invincible and indomitable.

As I write this True Gospel, many dictators have eventually died with their sins yet they had time to repent. Power and money deceived them until the grave. They became stubborn flies.

My favourite evangelist of all time, Apostle Paul, once wrote on Acts 3:19 of the New Living Translation: “Now repent of your sins and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped away.”

Isaiah 55:7 of the New Living Translation supports this: “Let the wicked change their ways and banish the very thought of doing wrong. Let them turn to the LORD that he may have mercy on them. Yes, turn to our God, for he will forgive generously.”

Ladies and gentlemen, this Jehovah being preached on this True Gospel has given us another chance of repenting hence asking us to come to reason together with Him before it is too late.

Isaiah 1:18 of the English Standard Version states: “Come now, let us reason together, says the LORD: though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red like crimson, they shall become like wool.”

The reason many people are not forgiven is because of too much pride. They are too arrogant to say, “I’m sorry!”

To delight in Jehovah opens floodgates of blessings which all of us so desire.

Psalm 37:4 of the English Standard Version confirms: “Delight yourself in the LORD, and he will give you the desires of your heart.”

My question to you, why delight in wickedness and evil things that would lead to destruction?

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika