Rugby to resume after months of COVID-19

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN – ALL is set for the resumption of the domestic rugby season next month after a lengthy period of inaction because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

The season will run from October 10.

The seven provincial teams will head into a double round of local action over 16 weekends with two trophies up for grabs.

These are the Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked and the Currie Cup.

“We are very grateful for the excellent cooperation we’ve had from our sponsors, broadcast partner, the unions and other stakeholders to get to a point where we can actually start looking forward to actual rugby matches on weekends again,” said Jurie Roux, Chief Executive Officer of South African Rugby.

“The impact of the pandemic (COVID-19) on the season has been extraordinary and we have had to come up with an extraordinary solution to be able to complete the Vodacom Super Rugby season and contest the Currie Cup. We believe that this is the best solution for everyone involved.”

Roux said depending on the participation in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship, SA Rugby would see the Springboks in action in the coming weeks and months.

SA Rugby also announced a five-team Provincial Under-21 competition between the Blue Bulls, Free State, Golden Lions, Sharks and Western Province.

The details of this competition, as well as the Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked and Currie Cup fixtures will be confirmed shortly.

Media attendance at matches will be governed by strict COVID-19 regulations.

– CAJ News