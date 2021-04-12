SA counts on digital might to revive economy

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG – PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa must make the most of its digital strength to rebuild an economy set back by the coronavirus pandemic.

He believes Africa’s most-advanced economy has a number of advantages as an attractive investment destination.

“First, we have sophisticated digital infrastructure, including mobile networks and high-speed broadband,” the president wrote in his weekly letter on Monday.

“Second, we have a young, dynamic and skilled workforce that delivers a world-renowned quality of service, along with deep knowledge in technology and financial services.”

Ramaphosa said thirdly, South Africa had a high level of English proficiency.

“Finally, we are positioned in a similar time zone to our key export markets.”

Ramaphosa said South Africa was ranked first in the world as a destination for global business services, often called business process outsourcing.

The ranking came in a survey of over 600 executives from eight key sourcing markets, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“The story of how this was achieved holds important lessons for what we can do if we work relentlessly as government and social partners towards a common goal,” the president said.

South Africa has recorded more than 1, million cases of COVID-19, including 53 322 deaths.

Lockdowns have slowed economic growth while a significant number of jobs have been lost.

– CAJ News