SA wireless providers body to hold elections

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG – NOMINATIONS are open for positions to the seven-member board of South Africa’s Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association (WASPA).

Nominations must be submitted by no later than Saturday (February 29).

While nominees do not have to be affiliated with a WASPA member, the association’s members are in good standing for election.

In terms of WASPA’s constitution, four of the association’s current board members are required to stand down at next month’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The remaining three will each serve for one additional year, until the 2021 AGM.

The four WASPA Board members standing down are all eligible for re-election.

They include Conrad Geldenhuys, James McNab, Michiel Huisamen and Sipho Bengu.

Chairperson, Greg Brophy, is among members currently serving a two-year term alongside Anthony Ekerold and Lianda Holleman.

WASPA was founded in 2004 with the support of the then-three South African mobile network operators, namely Cell C, MTN and Vodacom.

– CAJ News