by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG – A NUMBER of non-profit organisations and government agencies throughout sub-Saharan Africa have partnered to raise awareness about internet safety and security.

Facebook has partnered the nine organisations to coincide with Safer Internet Day, celebrated on February 11.

The partnership is under the theme, “Together for a better Internet.”

Facebook’s partners include Asikana Network (Zambia), Child Online Africa (Ghana), Computing and Information Association (Tanzania), Diana Schwarz Attorneys (South Africa), Digify Africa (South Africa), Paradigm Initiative (Nigeria), Phambano Technology Development Centre (South Africa), Watoto Watch Network (Kenya) and Youth First Madagascar.

“We’re committed to ensuring Facebook and Instagram are places for everyone, especially the youth,” said Jocelyne Muhutu-Rémy: Strategic Media Partnerships Manager for Facebook in sub-Saharan Africa.

“That’s why we offer a range of tools on our platforms to give people full control over their experience, and work with our partners to drive awareness about the practices, resources and tools people can use to protect their online wellbeing.”

The partner organisations welcomed the association.

Qhakaza Mthembu, Chief Operations Officer at Digify Africa, said they shared Facebook’s commitment to creating a safer online environment, characterised by community, respect and kindness.

“It’s a pleasure to once again work with Facebook on this important annual day of awareness, Mthembu said.

– CAJ News