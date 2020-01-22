Scores of ‘Yahoo Boys’ nabbed at Nigeria nightclub

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

LAGOS – NIGERIAN authorities have arrested 89 suspected internet fraudsters during a raid at a nightclub southwest of the country.

Some vehicles, laptop computers and smartphones were among items confiscated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) agents following the raid at the popular entertainment club in the town of Ibadan, which is the capital of Oyo State.

Tony Orilade, spokesperson of the EFCC, said the late night raid and subsequent arrests followed discreet surveillance on the nature of activities at the Club 360 nightclub.

The agency, he said, established that the club was a hangout for cyber criminals.

“The suspects are undergoing further interrogation,” the spokesperson of the anti-corruption agency said.

Orilade described the suspects as part of the so-called Yahoo Boys group infamous for perpetrating online fraud that the West African country is battling.

University graduates struggling to secure jobs in Africa’s largest economy, but struggling, economy are blamed for the crimes.

They are known as the Yahoo Boys because of Yahoo, the internet engine.

Their main tricks include romance scams as well as advance fee and lottery fraud.

