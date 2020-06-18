Security Council blasts Nigeria terror attacks

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA – THE United Nations (UN) Security Council has denounced the killing of at least 120 people in recent multiple terrorist attacks in northeast Nigeria.

Boko Haram, an Islamist group, is blamed for the attacks in the Borno State.

Attacks were carried out between June 9 and 13.

Among sites attacked is a humanitarian facility of the United Nations in the town of Monguno.

Other attacks were in the areas of Felo and Nganzai.

Nicolas de Rivière, Council President, conveyed the members’ sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the people and government of Nigeria.

The French envoy also conveyed their wishes of a speedy recovery to those injured.

Members of the Security Council also reaffirmed that acts of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constituted one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

They underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of terrorism to justice.

Boko Haram has been carrying out attacks in Nigeria since 2009.

The terror has spread to the neighbouring countries of Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

The Security Council is composed of 15 permanent, including permanent members China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States

Current non-permanent members are Belgium, Dominican Republic, Estonia, Germany, Indonesia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, South Africa, Tunisia and Viet Nam.

– CAJ News