Seema unfazed by Chippa’s trigger happiness

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG – BY assuming the coaching reins at Chippa United, Lehlohonolo Seema is very much aware guiding the side is akin to sitting on a time bomb.

This owes to the hiring and firing of coaches, making this one of the most volatile teams in local sport.

However, one of the league’s youngest coaches is confident of bringing stability that has eluded the club in the ten years of its existence.

Seema (40) was earlier this week announced as the successor to Rhulani Mokwena, whose tenure at the side did not last beyond a single match.

The end of Mokwena’s tenure is a familiar development at the Port Elizabeth based premiership side

In an exclusive interview with CAJ News Africa, the former Bloemfontein Celtic coach conceded the uncertainty around the Chippa United coaching job but expressed confidence he could turn around their fortunes.

“Look,” Seema said.

“Coaches will come and go. I’m not scared that I will get fired. I believe in my abilities and I will work as hard as I can,” he said in an interview.

“It’s one of the things we know as coaches, they say you are fired the day you are hired.”

He emphasised on the need for stability, a rare commodity at the Chilli Boys.

“For sure, stability is always good. Even in my playing career, I didn’t play at many clubs. I stayed long at Celtic. I stayed long at Pirates,” the former Lesotho international captain said.

He had a lengthy spell at Celtic, beginning in 1998 until he moved to Pirates in 2006.

Seema, whose career includes a brief loan move to the now-defunct Mpumalanga Black Aces, played for Pirates until 2011.

“As a coach, I started well and stayed long at Celtic. This (Chippa) is my second team. Let’s hope we can work together with the guys and everybody at Chippa and bring the results to the club,” he said.

Seema disclosed chairman, Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi, had not spelled a mandate.

“The chairman spoke to me and said it’s only six games left and there’s nothing much we can do. We just to make sure we save the status,” the mentor said.

Chippa are 12th with 26 points from 24 matches. He did a commendable job at Celtic, another of the league’s unstable sides in recent seasons. Celtic are placed ninth.

“I think we (Chippa) need about three wins out of six and we will be good to go,” Seema projected.

“Then we can prepare well for next season. The chairman said I have his blessings to assemble the squad the way I want next season and he will support me to get the players that I want.”

At the time of publication, Seema had not met the players because of the coronavirus COVID-19 regulations and was awaiting the outcome of the mandatory tests.

He disclosed the possibility of moving his family from Bloemfontein to Port Elizabeth.

“We will see as time goes, maybe let the kids finish school, then we will reconsider with my wife in December what we want to do,” Seema said.

– CAJ News