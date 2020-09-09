SingularityU summit speaker lineup confirmed

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG – THOUGHT leaders from across the world will next month address Africa on exponential technologies and their potential to solve global grand challenges.

SingularityU South Africa has announced the first 40 speakers that will present at its annual summit, this year to be held online on October 14 and 15.

The lineup includes experts from Australia, Denmark, Netherlands and the United States (US), who will join some sought after South African captains of industry.

They include American neuroscientist Vivienne Ming, South African technology pioneer Andile Ngcaba, disruption and innovation expert David Roberts as well as Australian artificial intelligent (AI) expert Kellie Nuttall.

Others are Dutch cybersecurity specialist Jaya Baloo, Physician and futurist Dr Divya Chander and South African healthcare entrepreneur, Kim Hulett.

“We are thrilled to have assembled a stellar line up of trailblazers from around the world to headline the fourth annual SingularityU South Africa Summit, showcasing the ground-breaking technologies and innovations that are available to take the continent forward” said Mic Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

Now in its fourth year, the 2020 event will take place in a custom built online environment.

“This year’s summit will make a meaningful contribution to developing human capital in Africa, and work to enhance the quality of life through education, networking and an exponential mindset” added Shayne Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

The SingularityU South Africa Summit 2020 will be hosted in collaboration with The Development Bank of Southern Africa, global partner Deloitte, and strategic partner MTN.

– CAJ News