South Africa’s release of spectrum lauded

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN – A TECHNOLOGY executive has welcomed the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa indicating the South African government would finalise the licensing of high-demand spectrum this year.

He made the announcement during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament in Cape Town on Thursday evening.

David McMurdo, Regional Director, South Africa, Veritas Technologies, lauded the move.

“The acceleration of high-speed spectrum to increase connectivity for South Africans, could make a significant difference to businesses in South Africa,” he said on Friday.

McCurdo said with digital footprints now bigger than ever and data now considered the most valuable digital asset for companies globally, the much-anticipated move towards high-speed connectivity had the potential to spur economic growth, boost business collaboration on a global scale and enable access to widespread data services.

This he added, would aid South Africa in its participation in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

“It should also drive the improvement of the education and skills system, preparing the country for the realities of the future of work,” McCurdo said.

He said at the same time, greater connectivity would almost certainly cause a rise in the amount of data being generated.

McCurdo concluded that with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) coming into effect during the course of this year, businesses would need to be primed and ready to effectively manage and protect their data.

This would enable them achieve compliance and maintain consumer trust as well as benefit from the vast opportunities and competitive advantage that their data could offer.

It is anticipated the release of spectrum would enhance competition and reduce the cost of data.

– CAJ News