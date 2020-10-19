Spiritual fathers are Satan in disguise

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

FOR more than 18 months, I have deliberately avoided preaching against the supposed spirits that we are witnessing in many churches, especially Pentecostal ones, nowadays across the world.

This was to avoid igniting fire from marauding false prophets, deceitful church founders and unscrupulous pastors.

I hereby break my silence on this contentious, bellicose, confrontational and ill-tempered topic.

I strongly believe in the work of the Holy Spirit because I always experience it and live by it

This controversial topic about the so-called ‘spiritual father’ or ‘spiritual son’ is a new Pentecostalism phraseology manufactured by these emerging modern-day churches.

Evil influences, precisely Lucifer, the devil himself, and his agents of darkness have sneaked this new-fashioned terminology into the modern-day Pentecostal church.

The term “spiritual father” was never there from origination, inception or formation of the Pentecostal church until a decade ago.

Everywhere I travel across Africa, from Cape to Cairo, there is always this new smuggled gospel jargon. Other terms are “my papa” and “man of God”,

blah, blah, blah!

This jargon does not add any spiritual value to the true kingdom of Jehovah.

Dear brethren, this is why even Jehovah, the only creator of heaven, earth and the originator of us human beings has urged us not to quickly believe every spirit that claims to be from Him.

He knew there were too many spirits that have been unleashed into the world.

According to the book of 1 John 4:1 of the New International Version: “Dear friends, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, when the true Holy Spirit of Jehovah comes upon you, instantly, every fear that has been frightening yourselves suddenly vanishes.

This is why some of us today are preaching this True Gospel without fear or favour.

We are not scared of taking head-on Satan and all his demons masquerading as the holy spirit of Jehovah. Yet, they are actually spiritual forces from Gehenna.

Check the bible- from Genesis to Revelation. There is no terminology or wording whatsoever which speaks of “spiritual father.”

Even the likes of Elijah, who mentored Elisha while Moses, who trained Joshua, were never anybody’s spiritual fathers.

They were mentors.

Most importantly, if you take a closer look at Jesus Christ himself, who nurtured the widely-endorsed 12 disciples never claimed to be a spiritual father of these apostles.

The disciples comprised Peter (also known as Simon), Andrew, James the son of Zebedee, John, Philip, Bartholomew, Thomas, Matthew (the tax collector), James the son of Alpheus (James the Less), Thaddaeus (Judas, son of James), Simon the Zealot and Judas Iscariot.

Jesus rebuked anyone who called another believer “father.”

Only the Father is Jehovah in heaven.

Matthew 23:9 of the New International Version supports this True Gospel. It states: “And do not call anyone on earth ‘father,’ for you have one Father, and he is in heaven,” whilst the New Living Translation attests: “And don’t address anyone here on earth as ‘Father,’ for only God in heaven is your Father.”

Now, my question to you all blind believers, yes, I say so again because most of you do not study the bible, so, where is this nonsense called ‘spiritual father’ coming from?

It is thus clear this kind of deceit in calling other human being “spiritual father” is the work of the devil.

This is why Apostle Paul warned spiritually alert believers on 2 Corinthians 11:14 of the New King James Version: “And no wonder! For Satan transforms himself into an angel of light.”

All the so-called prophets of today, who frequently use this term “spiritual father” have secret powers as well as unproven wealth obtained from Lucifer.

Jesus is quoted on Matthew 24:24 of the New Living Translation stating: “For false messiahs and false prophets will rise up and perform great signs and wonders so as to deceive, if possible, even God’s chosen ones.”

I like most the Berean Literal Bible narration, which reads: “For false Christs and false prophets will arise and will give great signs and wonders, so as to mislead, if possible, even the elect.”

Thus, this issue of “spiritual father” emerged with fake prophets making money from the gullible and poor. These are charlatan church leaders.

A human being will never be a spirit. The issue of “spiritual father” is Satanism in disguise.

Jesus Christ, the son of God himself was always described in the bible as “Rabbi”, “Teacher” or “Prophet.” He never claimed to be “spiritual father” or God.”

John 3:2 of the New International Version confirms: “Rabbi, we know that you are a teacher who has come from God. For no one could perform the signs you are doing if God were not with him.”

Jesus is no spiritual father. He is son of the Most High God, or teacher of the word of Jehovah, with authority.

A good example is when Jesus went back to heaven. The disciples never said, “Our father or spiritual father” is going back to heaven. They stated that their teacher was going back to their Father – meaning Jehovah.

John 16:28-31 attests: “28 I came from the Father and entered the world; now I am leaving the world and going back to the Father.” 29 Then Jesus’ disciples said, “Now you are speaking clearly and without figures of speech. 30 Now we can see that you know all things and that you do not even need to have anyone ask you questions. This makes us believe that you came from God.” 31 “Do you now believe?” Jesus replied.

This issue of “spiritual fathers” is from false spirits.

The so-called spiritual fathers carry other spirits from the dark world. When we grew up, there were no such spiritual fathers.

Imagine nowadays a 90-year old calling a 21-year old man “Father”, or “Papa.”

Now even Jesus’ disciples never called him “Father”. So where are you getting this nonsense?

COMMERCIALISATION:

The Gospel of Jehovah has been manipulated and heavily commercialised by these forces of darkness calling themselves “spiritual fathers.”

Very few churches today preach the gospel of forgiveness, respecting parents or the gospel of taking care of the elderly, blind, widows and orphans.

It is all about prosperity.

The gospel of prosperity is being preached from morning to midnight, every week, from January to December supported by fellowship on businesses yet the same congregants woes worsen as they become poorer than before.

Today’s gospel is in sharp contrast with Jehovah’s teaching that requires every believer to seek God’s face so that all the sins shall be forgiven.

In the process of seeking Jehovah’s face, the heavenly Father also opens floodgates of blessings.

Matthew 6:33 of the New American Standard Bible advises: “But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.”

While I do not encourage disobeying leaders, it is a fact that Jehovah wants believers who respect their leaders so that they may be joy.

Hebrews 13:17 of the New Living Translation states: “Obey your spiritual leaders, and do what they say. Their work is to watch over your souls, and they are accountable to God. Give them reason to do this with joy and not with sorrow. That would certainly not be for your benefit.”

Like I said before, forget all these so-called spiritual fathers because they are fake. Only Jehovah is the only one, who should be worshipped.

Psalm 95:6 of the English Standard Version encourages: “Oh come, let us worship and bow down; let us kneel before the LORD, our Maker!”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

