Sub-sea fibre cable makes historic landing in Mauritius

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

PORT LOUIS –THE landing of a submarine cable in Mauritius paves the way for a new breed of applications and services to be delivered to end-users via technologies such as fifth-generation network (5G).

The Meltingpot Indianoceanic Submarine System (METISS) fibre is now operational in the country after landing in the Emtel data centre.

The 3 200-km cable connects Reunion Island, Madagascar and South Africa to Emtel’s data centre in Arsenal, near Port-Louis, the country’s capital.

Kresh Goomany, the Emtel chief executive officer, said METISS was already connected to many global public cloud services, application providers and African exchanges with fully redundant backhaul in Mauritius and South Africa.

It provides global telecoms organisations, multinationals and enterprises with interests in connected regions, with the reliable services and capacities they need for telecommunications that empower digital enterprises.

“The whole offer comes with a world-class quality of service (QoS) at very affordable prices,” Goomany said.

METISS offers high-capacity throughput and further connectivity to many African countries via Emtel and its partners.

It enables organisations to benefit from colocation, private links, enterprise-grade Internet connectivity, with remote peering to content and cloud providers and peering agreements.

Mauritius is ideally situated to provide regional telecoms solutions to carriers, enterprises and corporates with its political stability and reliable electrical grid supply.

METISS connects Mauritius with Africa and the world via Emtel’s points of presence (PoP) in Johannesburg and Durban, in South Africa, providing new low latency routes for over-the-top service providers.

Latencies are 35ms from Arsenal to the coastal Durban and Johannesburg, in the interior.

The South Africa PoPs augment PoPs that are already in Mombasa, London, Paris and Singapore.

“With the interconnectivity, peering and exchange benefits it provides, METISS gives Mauritians faster and more reliable access to digital resources and provides a platform to develop the country’s next-generation services and applications,” Goomany said.

The METISS consortium, of which Emtel is a member, overcame difficulties associated with COVID-19 and lockdown to successfully install the cable.

– CAJ News