Tel One invests in major network upgrade

from WELLINGTON TONI in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE – GOVERNMENT-owned fixed phone operator, Tel One, has embarked on a US$850 000 investment scheme to improve internet connectivity in Zimbabwe.

This follows the launch of the Network Operations Centre in the capital, Harare.

The centre is a part of the National Broadband Project facilitated

through the $98 million loan facility from the China Eximbank.

“This is an extension of the project funded by China under the

modernisation project. It will help augment new technologies that we are deploying and the general performance of the business,” Chipo Mutasa, the Tel One Managing Director, explained.

She said the NOC would be able to detect and resolve service incidents and assist in the reduction of network downturn.

Dr Jenfran Muswere, the Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Postal and Courier Services, said the project was key to rebuilding the country.

“Tel One management should be applauded for ensuring that such projects of national importance are given priority and pursued to the end,” Muswere said.

Tel One is one of the 45 state-owned enterprises that are earmarked for full or partial privatisation, although the response from potential investors has been slow.

The government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also been battling to off-load a 74 percent stake in mobile telecommunications operator, Net One, since 2019.

Net One is undergoing management restructuring.

This follows the resignation of three board members and the departure of chief executive officer, Lazarus Muchenje.

Chipo Jaisson is the acting CEO.

The restructuring of the telecommunications sector is to spearhead

Zimbabwe’s move to the fourth industrial revolution.

– CAJ News