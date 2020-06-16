Telcos’ investment in scholars pays off

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG – SOME 50 learners have completed and scored 100 percent for the entire year’s Maths and Science curriculum thanks to an investment of R3 million by a mobile network operator.

MTN invested the funds into the Siyavula Foundation, an e-learning platform that offers online textbooks, practice software and exam preparation content.

While the majority of schools are re-opening for grades 7 and 12, South Africa’s lockdown has not prevented some learners from preparing hard for their final matric exams.

The investment in Siyavula was aligned to MTN’s core business focus areas in the technology and telecommunications industry.

It was about ensuring that SA’s grade 10 to 12 learners would have access to world-class Mathematics software and online textbooks.

“We were thrilled to hear about the positive impact that Siyavula’s e-learning platform has had during lockdown,” said Kusile Mtunzi-Hairwadzi, General Manager: MTN SA Foundation.

She pointed out this had been a difficult period for South Africa, including the school-going youth.

“It is always very encouraging to see how some of our youth refuse to get knocked down, and choose to rise above challenges,” Mtunzi-Hairwadzi said.

She said the students who had taken advantage of e-learning channels, such as Siyavula were such an example.

“For MTN, we are proud to have played a part in making this possible,” Mtunzi-Hairwadzi added.

The official said MTN was celebrating the accomplishments of these learners and believed they had set an example to encourage others to do the same.

“If this pandemic has shown us anything, it’s that our teachers and youth need to look at harnessing the power of technology to supplement traditional forms of teaching and learning. Siyavula is one example of how this can be achieved.”

MTN encouraged leaners to enroll on this e-learning platform.

– CAJ News