The curse and idiocy of claiming Jesus is God

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

THE ignorance that Jesus Christ is Jehovah beats me to the bone marrow.

Any thinking that suggests Jesus is Jehovah is not only blasphemous. It is sacrilegious, mischievous, malicious, poisonous and disrespectful to the Most High Yahweh.

Well, let me shed some light on this and open the eyes of some among us who have this misconception. Let this gospel open their eyes so they may see the truth.

Remember, the truth will set you free. Otherwise, without this True Gospel, you become doomed.

May I also appeal to the world’s 7,8 billion people to seek a personal encounter with Jehovah so that they will easily understand this True Gospel which will enable them to receive eternal life.

Numerous times I have listened to false prophets, fraudulent pastors, misleading evangelists and deceptive bishops claiming Jesus is Jehovah.

Such teachings by these fly-by-night principals are very wrong, flawed, incorrect, misleading, fallacious, untrue, bogus and highly false.

There is nowhere in the history of creation, both theologically and biologically, in which a child ever claimed or argued to be the parent!

It is impossible for a child to be their own parent.

This is not only hogwash but rubbish and nonsensical.

Neither can Jehovah be Jesus nor Jesus to be Jehovah.

It is unacceptable.

Remember, Jesus even once asked his disciples, who had lived with him for so many years almost the same question. Stupidly, the disciples were unsure who Jesus was.

Some of Jesus’ followers responded unknowingly, just like most of you out there claiming Jesus was John the Baptist. Others said he was Elijah. Some claimed he was Jeremiah or one of the prophets.

If you visit the scriptures with me, particularly to Mark 8:29 of the New International Version, we find Jesus quizzing, “Who do you say I am?”

One of the disciples, Peter responds in Matthew 16:16 of the English Standard Version, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.”

That is the most exciting and revealing answer.

Is it not very clear to you therefore that Jesus Christ is the son of Jehovah?

Then you find some people stupidly claiming Jesus is Jehovah?

By failing to know the difference between father and son, these kinds of humans expose themselves to the forces of darkness.

While my biological son, Parker-Tsakani Kwinika Jnr, can represent me in every social and economic forum, he cannot claim to be me.

If we go back to the scriptures, Jesus, on numerous occasions, conceded and openly admitted he was not God, but the son of Jehovah.

So, why would people of this world want to make him Jehovah yet he confessed he was not God, but a child?

During his crucifixion on the cross in Golgotha or the place of skulls, Jesus openly proclaimed he was not God but the son. This is also evidenced by his appeal to Jehovah to have those that crucified him be forgiven for not knowing what they were doing.

To reinforce the truth that Jesus confessed he was not Jehovah but a son, please, visit the book of Luke 23:34 of the New Living Translation with me.

Here, Jesus said, “Father, forgive them, for they don’t know what they are doing.”

By simply saying “Father”, Jesus was acknowledging there was a powerful force that created or fathered him.

That force is the supreme ruler, who created both heaven and earth. He is Jehovah, the sovereign authority. He is the rock of ages, who is Jehovah, The Almighty.

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, this True Gospel is the truth, the whole truth, and nothing else but the truth.

If anyone still requires more proof that Jesus is not God at all, this True Gospel would refer them to an incident of the festival of unleavened bread, which is commonly known today as Passover.

Here, we notice Jesus arriving at Golgotha, the place of his crucifixion where, again, he confirmed he was not God but the son.

Jesus was talking about his last journey to the cross of Calvary, a development that would take him back to heaven. Readers, get that very clearly.

Luke 22:69 of the Berean Study Bible quotes Jesus saying: “But from now on the Son of Man (Jesus) will be seated at the right hand of the power of God.”

This is Jesus himself confirming he would be with Jehovah, the father as His son.

In conclusion, I would like to take you to Matthew 24:36 in which Jesus was responding to his disciples about heaven and earth coming to pass away.

The New Living Translation version confirms this True Gospel, stating “However, no one knows the day or hour when these things will happen, not even the angels in heaven or the Son himself. Only the Father knows.”

Do you see that Jesus does not even know the time, date, month or year in which Jehovah would come to judge this world?

If indeed Jesus was Jehovah as some false prophets, bogus pastors and deceptive church founders would want the world to believe, would he have known both the hour and day Jehovah was coming to end this world?

Jehovah knows everything in the past, present and future, including total number of your hair/

According to Matthew 10:30 of the English Standard Version says: “But even the hairs of your head are all numbered.”

In conclusion, let me bolster the evidence that Jesus is not God but the son, by bringing into the picture the doubting Thomas.

One of Jesus’ 12 disciples, he was disreputable for being a doubtful follower.

He queried: “We do not know where you are going. So, how can we know the way?”

To which Jesus on John 14:6 of the English Standard Version responded: “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”

Do you see now that Jesus is not God? Instead, Jesus is confessing he is the son of God.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

