The divine inspiration behind human innovation

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

AS I write this True Gospel, the world is entering a new phase of transformation, driven by artificial intelligence, widely known as AI.

Other new technological breakthroughs that are aimed at making life simple include the Internet of things (IoT), blockchain and the Cloud, which hugely changed the way we lived and related in the past.

All these realisations are made possible because the Creator of heaven and earth – Jehovah God – influences and inspires all of us so that we (His children) live better life.

This is why this True Gospel takes you to the inspiring biblical verse in the book of Deuteronomy 29:29 of the English Standard Version, which confirms: “The secret things belong to the LORD our God, but the things that are revealed belong to us and to our children forever, that we may do all the words of this law.”

Once Jehovah God has revealed the secret things, we automatically cease or refrain from suffering from whatever challenges we have been facing before.

I love this Jehovah God because He is author and finisher of our faith, Alpha and Omega -tjo, tjo, tjo-o-o!

Imagine the period before the discovery of telephone – people would walk long distances to convey just a simple message or information to their loved ones, relatives, be it business, death message, or government information.

Following the introduction of the telephone or mobile phone, we simply convey such important messages in the comfort of our homes as opposed to travelling long journeys marked by climbing mountains, hilltops and sometimes crossing crocodile infested rivers to deliver or dispatch crucial messages.

After the discovery of the telephone, we now activate this system for transmitting voices over a distance using wire or radio, by converting acoustic vibrations to electrical signals.

These discoveries are inspired by Jehovah God alone.

The moment a man or woman discovers solution to a particular problem, he or she automatically enjoys the advantage, edge, superiority, dominance, authority or control over what used to be his or her problem over the years.

I can assure you brethren, a human being only takes delight or pleasure in these new findings because they now have prerogative or entitlement to their discoveries that would transform, change, modify, renew or revolutionize their lives.

Brothers and sisters, just figure out, guess, conceptualize or envision those centuries and decades before the dawn, advent or arrival of digital economy whereby managers would be required to report for duty daily.

The emergence of digital has taken away the entire burden for managers, who now rarely go to office, but can still perform their duties, even more effectively, from the luxury of their homes.

Those versed in the journalism field know very well that Editor-In-Chiefs rarely come to the office as they are able to ensure their work is performed via digital in the comfort of their homes. Other industries are equally enjoying these benefits of technological

innovation.

Long back, our forefathers used to depend on rainfall from heaven so that they would grow crops for harvest. If there was no rainfall the following year, we automatically know there would be drought, famine, food shortages and poverty.

Having been exposed to severe droughts that led to hunger and deaths across the world, a few centuries back, some people discovered great solutions to the water shortage barrier by what today we call water reservoirs, dams or lakes.

Apart from these water sources, most importantly these researchers, scientists or technologists would then device an artificial waterway solution constructed to convey water for irrigation purposes, which we call canals.

As discoveries to continue to be unleashed to us by Jehovah God, water pipes formulated to ensure water from the dam and canal are finally conveyed to our homes, crop fields, industries or sewage.

Forget the issue of hunger and severe food shortages in our African continent. This is a topic for another day because our politicians are too corrupt to the extent of not constructing these water reservoirs, dams and lakes to address acute food shortages.

But the important thing here which this True Gospel is preaching it that Jehovah God has already revealed to us solutions in the form of reservoirs, dams and lakes so that we may store water and later use it during dry periods or spells.

This would ensure life continues normally despite lack of rainfall.

Because of human nature, people have a way of refusing to embrace what has already been revealed to us hence, the suffering such as famine and the scarcity of electricity in most African countries lately.

Yet, God blessed the continent with many rivers and abundance of such energy sources as the sun, wind, oil, coal and gas.

This True Gospel is further confirmed in Colossians 1:26 New Living Translation, which says: “This message was kept secret for centuries and generations past, but now it has been revealed to God’s people,” while the Berean Study Bible says “the mystery that was hidden for ages and generations but is now revealed to His saints.”

Why this revelation? To make our lives simple and exciting!

Imagine, for decades, a virus called human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) killed millions of people across the world because there was no counter solution to the health crisis.

Forget that HIV/IDS was created by some racist people who wanted to wipe the black African race.

The bottom line this True Gospel is driving home is that Jehovah God revealed the secrets and that this HIV/AIDS infection is automatically rendered useless or futile because we now have knowledge on how to contain it.

Yes, there are some people still dying of HIV/AIDS today – not because there is no solution but because they rejected Jehovah God’s revelation based on their shameless, unrepentant and incorrigible cultures, religions and traditions.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), HIV/AIDS was first recognised in the United States of America (USA) in the early 1980s.

This discovery has puzzled scientists ever since the illness first came to light.

For years, HIV/AIDS has been the subject of fierce debate and the cause of countless arguments. There are several subtypes of HIV that are prevalent in different parts of the world.

The earliest known case of any type of HIV in a human was from a blood sample analysed in 1998 but collected in 1959. This suggested that HIV/AIDS might have been introduced to humans in the 1940s or early 1950s.

Well, despite 770 000 people dying annually due to HIV/AIDS while 3,3 million new infections are recorded yearly, this True Gospel says follow Jehovah God, all these fears, worries and problems will certainly disappear once we learn to trust in Him alone.

Global situations and trends confirm that more than 75 million people to date have been infected with the HIV virus while more than 32 million others have died of HIV/AIDS. The good news which this True Gospel preaches is that out of Jehovah God’s mouth comes knowledge, wisdom and understanding.

Proverbs 2:6 of the New International Version attests this True Gospel. It reads, “For the LORD gives wisdom; from his mouth come knowledge and understanding,” while Contemporary English Version says: “All wisdom comes from the LORD, and so do common sense and understanding.”

Brethren, the wisdom from Jehovah God is what we call today discovery, disclosure, unearthing, revelation, pioneering, origination and establishment, but most importantly these discoveries are meant to improve our lives yet we still found wanting due to selfishness and greedy tendencies.

Whenever we turn to Jehovah God – hear me very well for I’m not referring to going to people’s churches where congregants without Jehovah God’s information are duped or being milked of their resources by greedy church founders and pastors. Here, I’m preaching about fearing the true Jehovah God, surely, He is always faithful to impart His secret things to His children so that we live better lives.

Forget the so-called “I receive papa” satanic theories being coined by Lucifer or devil’s angels in order to hoodwink, defraud and swindle unsuspecting believers. Blessings do not come from people or human beings, but come from Jehovah God through inspiration of wisdom, knowledge and understanding.

Jeremiah 33:3 of the English Standard Version confirms this True Gospel when Jehovah God says: “Call to me and I will answer you, and will tell you great and hidden things that you have not known.”

Once we have this crucial information, we cease to be slaves to these mushrooming false prophets, church founders and pastors but trust in Jehovah God alone to acquire knowledge that will lead to happiness, peace and long life.

John 15:15 of the New International Version concurs with this True Gospel, stating, “I no longer call you servants, because a servant does not know his master’s business. Instead, I have called you friends, for everything that I learned from my Father I have made known to you.”

Further in the book of Daniel 2:22 of the Berean Study Bible attests: “He (Jehovah God) reveals the deep and hidden things; He knows what lies in darkness, and light dwells with Him.”

If in any doubt, read the book of 1 Corinthians 2:9 of the Berean Study Bible, which confirms this True Gospel. It states, “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no heart has imagined, what God has prepared for those who love Him.”

Believe me, those who believe in this Jehovah God I’m preaching here shall witness change in their lives without going to false churches for trumped up, deceptive, incorrect, untrue, wrong, distorted and misleading miracles.

I’m saying this because I have witnessed false pastors and prophets make desperate congregants eat grass, drink paraffin, get doomed, sleep with other men’s wives in order to get miracle babies.

Some would first of all wash themselves in drum full of water and then make congregants drink their (pastors) dirty water so that they get cured from whatever ailment – what satanic nonsense!

Finally, Ephesians 1:9 of the New Living Translation says: “God has now revealed to us his mysterious will regarding Christ—which is to fulfill his own good plan.”

When Jehovah God reveals to us His secrets, every challenge that has been in our lives automatically cease to trouble us.

Those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika