The right kind of giving

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

AS Christmas and the New Year fast approach, I plead with every one of you reading this True Gospel to do the right thing – give and give exceedingly and exceptionally but do not be misled into the kind of giving that only benefits greedy church founders, pastors and their spouses.

When you give generously, it shall be given back to you. If you give individually or both as a family or group, your family or company shall also be richly blessed. Remember what you do to others shall come back in entirety too.

Always this – when we give we also increase our love for the things of Jehovah God.

However, allow me to also quickly clarify something here. When I’m preaching this True Gospel about giving, I’m not referring to the commercialised spoiling of pastors, church founders, bishops, or religious leaders and their spouses only.

This trend has become the norm in nowadays churches driven by greedy men and women of the cloth. The desire to accumulate wealth drives these churches.

This True Gospel teaches about providing to any humankind, most importantly the less privileged. It stresses on giving generally as your heart dictates, determines, directs or influences.

I repeat, vehemently refuse or totally reject to be coerced, pressured or forced into the kind of giving that only benefits greedy church founders, pastors and their spouses only.

This kind of giving counts for nothing in the eyes of Jehovah God if it is a forced one.

Remember, Jehovah God always watches over His promise, so, as you exercise this love of emotional support and caring, truly, I say to you, it shall be well with you.

Luke 6:38 of the Berean Study Bible confirms this True Gospel: “Give and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you.”

Like I pointed before, refuse to be forced into giving. The giving that Jehovah God approves is the one which you do from your heart without any pressure.

2 Corinthians 9:7 of the New Living Translation attests this True Gospel: “You must each decide in your heart how much to give. And don’t give reluctantly or in response to pressure. For God loves a person who gives cheerfully.”

Further in the book of Proverbs 11:25 of the New International Version: “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed” while the English Standard Version says: “Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered.”

2 Corinthians 8:12 confirms this True Gospel where I’m teaching people to give willingly without being forced. The same verse of the New Living Translation states: “Whatever you give is acceptable if you give it eagerly. And give according to what you have, not what you don’t have,” while the New International Version says: “For if the willingness is there, the gift is acceptable according to what one has, not according to what one does not have.”

Another biblical verse, by the wisest king of the ancient time King Solomon, in Proverbs 18:16 of the New International Version states: “A gift opens the way and ushers the giver into the presence of the great.”

However, our Lord Jesus Christ teaches us not to show off when giving.

According to Matthew 6:3-4, Lord Jesus Christ says: “But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your giving may be in secret. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.”

I can safely tell you, dear reader, here is where many individuals fail the test of time because whenever they give they do so in order to be seen by people that they have given. Jehovah God does not condone that kind of giving at all.

Finally, I would like to urge everyone reading this True Gospel to exercise forgiveness. I know very well forgiveness can be a struggle for most, but one thing for sure is that forgiveness can improve your mental and physical health.

The book of Luke 6:37 reads: “Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven.”

I like most Matthew 6: 14-15 which states: “For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.”

Those who believe in this True Gospel say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika