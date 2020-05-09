The true gospel unstoppable despite prevailing evil

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

I BELIEVE the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ has reached every part of the world despite concerted misinformation efforts from the dark kingdom of the devil and his demons.

While this is the case, the insatiable hunger for evildoing scares me the most.

There is so much hatred, corruption, greed, nepotism and boastfulness.

Lack of self-control, gossiping, selfishness, pride, abuse, disobedience and ungratefulness are also prevalent, as is too much love of money, excessive pleasure and other social ills as prostitution, among other vices.

Despite the salvation and righteousness of the gospel, I have noticed with shock that even those that in authority, who are supposed to lead respective nations in a peaceful manner, have become the worst monsters.

They preach war, violate peace and stability, sponsor conflict and terrorism while stirring racism, tribalism, xenophobia and intolerance.

These monsters steal from the public purse with impunity.

It is disturbing that most people are no longer merciful.

There is neither respect for elders nor protection of children.

Marriages are easily breaking up.

Cheating has become fashionable and condoned. Habitual liars are a majority. There is too much love of alcohol as if people are possessed.

The killing of fellow human beings has become second nature.

All this is just disgusting, sickening, unpalatable, shameful, distasteful, offensive and shameless.

The so-called human rights, rule of law, democracy and the supposedly property rights have also worsened the situation.

People can no longer differentiate between good and bad.

The worst part is that what used to be places of worship have degenerated into havens for evildoing.

Those ordained to lead the church are the majority culprits condoning such evildoing.

They have prioritised money and thus fear to speak against evil, lest those paying more money for tithes and offerings leave the church.

It is equally sad the church of today has been grossly compromised.

Prostitutes, murderers, thieves, robbers, corrupt, stingy, gossip, witches and wizards are among those singing the loudest in church choirs today.

The church has become the perfect place to learn skills in such evil trades as deceit and corruption.

Those perpetrating such acts do it in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, or, that of the Father – Jehovah God.

It’s a pity and a great shame.

I feel sorry for those still paying allegiance to these perpetrators masquerading as ‘men’ and ‘women’ of God.

As the world’s number of churches has multiplied, so has the wickedness.

Yet the creator of heaven and earth is giving us the second chance of true repentance before our Lord Jesus Christ comes.

2 Peter 3:9 of the New International Version states: “The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. Instead, he is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.”

Feel free to brand me as harsh.

What I am preaching here, as the column’s title suggests, is the truth.

This True Gospel I’m preaching here is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth that will make you see Lord Jesus Christ when he comes to reign.

Pose for a moment. See whosoever grabs a microphone in the church of today. Instead of preaching the True Gospel, the opposite is obvious because it is the devil himself in such gatherings masquerading as a priest, pastor, bishop, prophet, deacon or church elder.

Their gospel messages from sunrise to sunset are always about money, money, money, and more money!

If you think the second speaker would do better, think again!

He or she comes with verve, fire, force, vehemence, determination, vigour and fanaticism to arouse and stimulate the gospel of prosperity, making money, giving to pastors, upkeep of ‘men’ of God and strategising to raise more as if they would go with suitcases of cash to heaven.

While giving is not a bad idea, it is the manner in which the congregants are pressurised, brainwashed and indirectly forced to give.

Hear me correctly. It is good to have money, own houses, drive cars and have properties.

However, excessive love of these things, to an extent of overshadowing the True Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ, is actually missing the gospel compass.

What the church of today is doing is like a relay team in 4 x 100 metres.

The starter begins the race perfectly only for the last runner to take the baton stick to the mountain instead of going to the finish line.

Those that ran the race before us, who are now watching from the heavenly terraces and encouraging us to win are actually bowing down their heads in great shame.

I’m referring to the great cheering team already in heaven.

These team members comprise prophets Moses, Joshua, Elijah, Elisha, Samuel, Daniel, Ezekiel, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Hosea, Joel, Amos, Obadiah, Jonah, Micah, Nahum, Habakkuk, Zephaniah, Haggai, Zechariah, Malachi, John and Paul.

The team also boasts many other prophetesses such as Anna, Deborah, Huldah, Esther, Ruth, Miriam among others.

They are bowing their heads in shame as they witness the generation of believers today.

Also in shame of today’s believers are the men of valour, bravery, courage, fearlessness, fortitude, nerve and boldness.

These include Abednego, Meshach and Shadrach.

These true men of God demonstrated true worshipping by outrightly rejecting King Nebuchadnezzar they had been forced to bow down to.

A new version of King Nebuchadnezzar is these modern-day church founders, pastors, bishops, prophets and priests.

In this edition of True Gospel, I did not cite many verses because I know the gospel has already reached all four corners of the world.

What is left is to just follow what the True Gospel that leads to eternity teaches, and get saved just like Abednego, Meshach and Shadrach.

These three men were not at all scared of dying because they knew they had heavily invested in the spiritual eternity hence disobeying human beings that wanted to be worshipped instead of Jehovah God.

This is why at some point our Lord Jesus Christ asked this question: “For what will it benefit someone if he gains the whole world yet loses his life? Or what will anyone give in exchange for his life?”

That question is in the book of Matthew 16:26 of the Christian Standard Bible.

Dear brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, I for one, am very much convinced the period in which we are right now is actually the last kicks of a dying horse whereby the son of Jehovah God – Jesus Christ’s returning to take his own.

The devil – who is confusing most churches today – will soon be arrested and thrown into the permanent furnace of fire. He will be cast into the furnace alongside those followed him, knowingly or unknowingly.

As I pointed out in the initial stages of this True Gospel, we have too many churches yet we witness increased wickedness. This is proof that the devil and his demons are poisoning and contaminating the church of Jehovah so that they go to hell with gospel fools who choose to pay allegiance to church principals at the expense of the true Jehovah.

Fellow brethren, today I challenge you to take a deep self-introspection, self-analysis, soul-searching and heart-searching to examine whether where you are worshipping today is the right place to be.

Are you attending the church that edifies the True Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ or else you are just chasing the gospel of money, prosperity…..or else it’s just wild goose chase?

Food for thought!

Those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

