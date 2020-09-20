Too many gods but only Jehovah reigns supreme

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

NOWADAYS, it seems Jehovah God is not responding to humankind’s prayers because people worship deities they do not know.

There are too many gods in this world yet there is only one who is true Jehovah God.

I repeat, Jehovah is the only true God.

He is the one who created all things, including the heavens and the earth.

Jehovah is Self-Existing, Without Origin, hey!

According to Genesis 1:1 of the English Standard Version attests, “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.”

It is thus important to know and acknowledge Jehovah as the only Most High or the supreme ruler over all the universe.

Psalm 83:18 of the New Living Translation reads: “Then they (believers) will learn that you alone (Jehovah) are called the LORD, that you alone are the Most High, supreme over all the earth.”

But what does the name Jehovah mean?

In simple terms, this distinct name comes from a Hebrew verb that means “to become” or “He (Jehovah) causes to become.”

Whilst it is very difficult to describe Jehovah, it is however a fact Jehovah is unlike anything or anyone we could ever know or imagine. Jehovah is one of a kind, unique and without comparison. Even describing him with mere words truly falls short of capturing who Jehovah is, and as such our words simply cannot do justice to describe the Sovereign Ruler.

Interestingly, the bible helps us understand the crucial role that Jehovah created as well as fulfilling all functionalities in both heaven and earth.

Take for example whatever is impossible with human beings is the simplest and most possible with Jehovah.

Luke 18:27 of the Berean Literal Bible confirms this True Gospel.

It reads: “The things impossible with men are possible with God,” while the New International Version says: “What is impossible with man is possible with God.”

One of the main mistakes people always make is to take away Jehovah from their lives and replace Him with their church founders, bishops, false prophets, pastors, ancestors, politicians or human beings.

Hence Jehovah watches this drama of failure unfold from a distance in order to expose human beings’ flaws, imperfections, weaknesses and shortcomings. Without Jehovah, a human being can never rule this world with goodness, righteousness, love, justice, peace, impassibility, respect, tolerance, obedience and holiness.

This Jehovah I’m preaching about in this True Gospel is the one who when in trouble would always come quickly to your rescue as well as uplifting your standard of living.

There is no reason whatsoever to be afraid when Jehovah is in total control.

Isaiah 41:10 of the New Living Translation attests: “Don’t be afraid, for I am with you. Don’t be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with my victorious right hand.”

However, there is something of great interest, especially to those that know Jehovah.

When Jehovah begins to manifest in people’s lives, love will always manifest or reveal because God is love.

In other words, any person that does not love is equally ignorant about Jehovah because God is love.

According to 1 John 4:8 of the Berean Study Bible: “Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.”

The uniqueness about Jehovah is that He does not lie or change His mind just like human beings.

Numbers 23:19 of the New International Version verifies: “God is not human, that He should lie, not a human being, that He should change his mind. Does He speak and then not act? Does He promise and not fulfill?”

He is the Alpha and the Omega, the author and finisher of our lives.

Revelation 22:13 confirms: “I am the Alpha and the Omega, the first and the last, the beginning and the end.”

Ladies and gentlemen, I am therefore encouraging everyone who knows that he or she was created by Jehovah to start loving Him more so that our God would also love back the world.

Once the world starts embracing Jehovah’s love, forgiveness and mercy, then peace will reign in the world.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika.