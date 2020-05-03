Truth: a great weapon against the cowardly devil

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

HE has been roaring into your life for years like a lion! He has always instilled huge fear in you to an extent that you are no longer capable or comfortable with making independent decisions without him interfering.

Pause for a moment!

Does roaring like a lion indeed make him a lion?

My answer to you is a big NO!

The bogus lion referred to here is the devil.

1 Peter 5:8 of the New Living Translation attests this True Gospel I’m preaching: “Stay alert! Watch out for your great enemy, the devil. He prowls around like a roaring lion, looking for someone to devour.”

Dear brethren. This is exactly what Lucifer, Satan or the devil has been doing to your life for a number of many years now.

Your life has been stagnant for a number of years or decades now.

Lack of development characterises it.

Today, I have come to share something with you brethren.

Jehovah God has never stopped your personal life from prospering, blossoming, gaining ground, shaping up, improving, thriving or flourishing.

The problem is that you, knowingly or unknowingly, allowed the devil to come into your life to take charge over you.

My message to you my brother and sister, fathers and mothers, resist the devil and he will flee.

Hear me clearly. Satan, who has been tormenting you from progressing will not only walk out of your life. He will flee.

He is a coward that runs away for fear of being exposed.

He flees, absconds, retreats and vamooses.

According to James 4:7 of the English Standard Version says,”Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.”

But hear this, my brethren! The devil however does not just flee whatsoever if you do not have the right information. It is the truth that will set you and I free. It is the gospel truth that will make the devil and his demons leave you alone.

John 8:32 of the Berean Study Bible says: “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

This is why the Apostle Paul is my favourite evangelist of all time.

A case in point is when he applauded the believers of a city in Berea.

Apostle Paul glorified these believers simply because they did not just believe in everything or anything but they would research to verify the information.

This truth is what makes the devil and his demons flee your life.

According to Acts 17:11 of the New Living Translation: “And the people of Berea were more open-minded than those in Thessalonica, and they listened eagerly to Paul’s message. They searched the Scriptures day after day to see if Paul and Silas were teaching the truth.”

Some among us have been attending fake churches for a number of years.

At these bogus churches, believers have been duped of the truth.

Despite being a believer for many years, a majority of these people always believe in the lies that suggest hearing from Jehovah God is the preserve of their church founders, bishops, prophets, pastors or evangelists.

That is utterly false!

Jehovah God is not far from you my brethren.

Xikwembu (in Xitsonga) or Yahweh (in Hebrew) is always closer to those believers worshipping Him in spirit and in truth.

John 4:23 of New Living Translation confirms this True Gospel: “But the time is coming—indeed it’s here now—when true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and in truth. The Father is looking for those who will worship him that way.”

If your belief is rooted on always chasing after huge church gatherings to find Jehovah, start thinking afresh because that is a waste of time.

These big gatherings you are after are places of deception, pretence, double-dealing and gospel fraud.

The Jehovah God I’m writing about week-in and week-out in this True Gospel is only interested in people who humble themselves before Him, pray, seek and turn from wicked ways.

2 Chronicles 7:14 of the New International Version says: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I (Jehovah) will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Jehovah is not controlled by anybody.

Not even your bishop, pastor, prophet or government influences him.

He is the Supreme Ruler of heaven and earth hence proving today to the entire world that he can still cause diseases like novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to kill anybody from developed, middle-income or poor countries.

All races, tribes and creeds are at the mercy of the virus and completely have nowhere to run at this point in time.

All flights across the world have been grounded. Holiday resorts have deserted. Places of worship have been vacated. Governments and parliaments have also been paralysed.

From today onward, I say choose a true living Jehovah God above these false money making church schemes and their proponents.

Similarly, some among us have probably been fighting over politicians during election time.

These politicians and their inner circles are equally there to make money at your expense.

Before they go into government, those politicians thrive on lies to make us believe. They seem clean from evil, yet behind the scenes, they have already established their own network of people understanding this game of looting, stealing and pilfering from taxpayers.

Equally, there are some among us who have put so much trust in the world political superpowers such as the former colonial masters from the West for economic salvation.

Yet, this economic salvation ought to come from here because of abundance of resources.

The so-called superpowers meanwhile are equally here in Africa and everywhere else to loot resources.

While they are at it, they preach the rule of law, democracy, human rights and property rights.

That is the art of hoodwinking.

If they are sincere about democracy, the rule of law and human rights as well as property rights, why is it things turn sour when they are dispossessed from fertile or alluvial soil lands they forcibly took centuries ago.

Where were these rights when our forefathers were dispossessed and colonized?

Why this selective application of these rights?

People of God, refuse these double standards.

My people, reject the devil and he will definitely flee from your life.

Reject the so-called democracy, human rights, rule of law and property rights coming from wrongdoers and lawbreakers.

Let them lead by example and correct past injustices committed by their forefathers, ancestors or themselves.

Such acts are devil’s work that must be vehemently resisted, and he will indeed flee.

What you need right now is the correct information! Lack of information is the main challenge. So, receive it today.

Every believer who is spiritual alert would agree with me that in these last days, people shall be lovers of money.

These lovers of money include church principals mentioned above.

2 Timothy 3:2 of the New Living Translation confirms this True Gospel here: “For people will love only themselves and their money. They will be boastful and proud, scoffing at God, disobedient to their parents, and ungrateful. They will consider nothing sacred.”

I’m very sorry to say this……where you are going right now to your church principal, businessperson, world superpowers or traditional leaders, you are just taking the wrong route.

The right route lies in discerning, searching, recognising, observing, identifying, distinguishing and differentiating false gods from a true Jehovah I’m preaching.

The Yahweh, Mwari or Xikwembu I’m preaching here is the Only ONE worthy deserving of worship!

Those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen! –

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika