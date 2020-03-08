Unity over COVID-19 ushers in new world order

True Gospel with SAVIOUS PARKER KWINIKA

IF the same spirit of oneness displayed in tackling the globally devastating and calamitous coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was exhibited in upholding and heeding Jehovah God’s word, truly this planet would be a paradise.

The eruption and sudden upsurge of COVID-2019 has witnessed the world come together ever than before. The world is now speaking with one voice, one love, peace, respect and harmony while showing total support for each other. This is exactly what Jehovah God desires.

It has seen aggressors temporarily suspend their warmongering activities for this worthy cause against COVID-19.

I’m so sure the devil and all his angels (demons) are surprised – if not infuriated by this global peace, unity and this flawless spirit of togetherness reigning supreme.

Although the flaring-up of COVID-19 has been catastrophic in that it has claimed more than 3 000 lives to-date while more than 100 000 cases have been reported globally, it has however made this great universe a fairyland.

Forget the wearing of masks, cancellation of international flights, empty subways, massive disruptions and uncertainties, cancellation of global events, global technology companies ordering their workers not to report for duty, suspension of schools, the bigger picture here is that the eruption of this COVID-2019 has taught all and sundry to become hygienic.

Silly movements with intention to cause promiscuity have been halted at the same time.

Yes, when darkness takes place, please, do not forget this Jehovah God will be inspiring hope while influencing strong faith to those that itching for a new day full of aspiration, desire, expectation, ambition, aim and plan – so is this recrudescence of COVID-19 aftermath.

I’m saying this because I have seen amazing work coming from international bodies such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and the United States (US) government correctly allocating both human resource and funds to ensure the COVID-2019 epidemic is eradicated.

Despite the devastating COVID-19, on the positive, all I can say for now is what an amazing and beautiful world that is full of love, peace and unity!

To those that have lost their loved ones, children, relatives and spouses due to the wrecking epidemic, please, kindly accept my sincere sympathy and condolences.

Jehovah God will surely comfort all of you, and the Holy Spirit assuredly, securely and steadily instill hope, revive and most importantly give all of you the desired solace.

Paul, one of my most favourite and greatest apostles of all time in the AD “Anno Domini,” (which is a Latin phrase meaning the year of our Lord Jesus Christ), wrote on Romans 12:15 of the New International Version encouraging us to: “Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn.”

When calamities such as COVID-19 epidemic strikes across the entire world, surely, we must all come together to do things in the same accord, harmony, cohesion and display the team spirit, which confirms we indeed are all human beings created in the image of our sovereign Jehovah God regardless of one’s origin, race, tribe, culture, creed or geographic location.

When we exercise this love, which this True Gospel preaches on this platform, we truly confirm we are all human beings created in the image of the Most High Jehovah.

Genesis 1:27 of the New Living Translation confirms this: “So God created human beings in his own image. In the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.”

Back to my assignment for this week!

Jehovah God says gone are days in which billions of dollars were poured on evil issues such as wars, politics, soaring division across the entire world, funds for regime change while planting seeds of hatred among nations.

This COVID-19 epidemic has temporarily demonstrated how sweet true unity can be, coupled with love provided by those superpowers obsessed with controlling the world continue to treat each and every nation equally without greed.

I deliberately threw the word greedy, because I know very well there are these other countries always driven by insatiable appetite to steal, possess, grab and hoard resources and wealth from other nations either by hook, crook or false pretence in order to invade them to loot.

Currently – countries like Libya in North Africa know no peace today as a result of invading North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces sponsoring internal uprisings, civil disobedience, unrest, insurgency, coup d’état and toppling of their own governments in guise of instilling order.

Yet such actions are stirred by greed and plunder, something Jehovah God strongly frowns at.

For the benefit of readers of this True Gospel who do not know NATO, it is an organisation consisting of the United States of America (USA), Canada, Britain, and other European countries, all of whom have agreed to support one another if they are attacked.

Without sidetracking or diverting from this week’s message Jehovah God gave me, whilst the COVID-19 affected countries paid heavy price to lose thousands of lives, business operations threatened and virus cases spreading like veld fire, we have equally witnessed true demonstration of global team spirit of love, where wars have been literally suspended to focus on the common enemy – which is the COVID-2019 epidemic.

1 John 4:8 of the English Standard Version encourages love while at the same time discouraging warmongering, aggression, self-obsession, self-serving and wolfish.

“Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love,” reads 1 John 4:8.

The COVID-19 epidemic has also instilled peace in warzones where fighting had become the order of the day.

While rumours, misinformation, fear and panic have become so prevalent, it is equally refreshing to witness peace and love supersede hatred and unnecessary military actions across the world.

Hear me well, I do not condone calamities.

All I am saying are the positives to the new world order when human beings, including those that kill others are also scared of dying themselves, try to live in peace with others – we say hallelujah! .

Even the world superpowers like the US, who have been conducting military drills in South Korea with intention to threaten North Korea in the Korean Peninsula, have halted their self-conceit and military egos.

COVID-2019 epidemic flurry has seen unfairly deployed superpower militaries suspend their exercises in many parts of the world where they cause divide and rule systems among nations to effect regime change.

I have not panicked all since the epidemic outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019.

Jehovah God warned us before there shall be great earthquakes, famines and pestilences in various places, and fearful events such as these ones.

My spiritual composure helped me to remain cool as a cucumber.

Luke 21:11 of the New Living Translation states: “There will be great earthquakes, and there will be famines and plagues in many lands, and there will be terrifying things and great miraculous signs from heaven.”

May I conclude by urging warmongers to continue letting peace reign in the world!

Those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika