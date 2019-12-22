Walking by faith, not PhDs, the key to success

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

THIS True Gospel is not meant in any way to mock those possessing Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) qualifications.

Have you, dear reader, ever thought why is it that those without PhDs are among the richest people?

Our heads of state do not possess any PhDs yet they find themselves at the top echelons of sovereignty, ruling all and sundry, including those that possess PhDs.

Despite not possessing such PhDs, heads of state reign over their detractors, including well educated commentators who specialise in evaluating and analysing their leadership or lifestyles.

The funniest thing is that some of those that possess PhDs spend their entire lives analysing, researching, studying and making academic arguments about their less academic inferior persons, sometimes crying foul of being unfairly treated by them (leaders).

My question remains.

What encourages or motivates those with PhDs to pursue such academic qualifications yet knowing very well their education would neither make them rich nor give them the desired wealth or desperately needed power and influence?

What is it that induces, coerces, influences, sways, entices, persuades or lures those pursuing PhDs well knowing they would end up being employees of the lesser educated or ruled by uneducated persons?

As an African, I would like to draw you closer to a list of richest Africans, who do not possess PhDs yet they make meaningful impact in people’s lives and wield power, authority and influence.

According to research conducted in 2019, the 10 richest Africans comprise Aliko Dangote and Mike Adenuga (both Nigerians), Nicky Oppenheimer (South African), Nassef Sawiris (Egyptian), Johann Rupert (South African), Issad Rebrab (Algerian), Naguib Sawiris (Egyptian), Isabel dos Santos (Angolan), Strive Masiyiwa (Zimbabwean), Patrice Motsepe (South African) and Aziz Akhannouch (Moroccan).

These men and a woman created jobs for millions of fellow Africans and their counterparts from around the world.

They have managed this without PhDs.

We have former and current heads of states such as Jacob Zuma (South Africa), Muhammadu Buhari (Nigeria), Idi ‘Butcher’ Amin (Uganda), Muammar Gaddafi (Libya), Siad Barre (Somalia), Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Thomas Sankara (Burkina Faso), Hosni Mubarak (Egypt), Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo (Equatorial Guinea), Yahya Jammeh (Gambia), Samuel Doe (Liberia), Robert Mugabe (Zimbabwe) and many others that prevailed without PhDs.

In Nigeria, there were so many rulers consisting of Nnamdi Azikiwe, Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, Yakubu Gowon, Murtala Mohammed, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, Sani Abacha,

Abdulsalami Abubakar, among others who ruled the continent’s most populous nation yet without a PhD certificate.

Forget whether they were popular or unpopular. Fact is they ruled or still reigning with authority.

Many others across Africa and the entire world rule their countries without certificates, diplomas, doctorates or PhDs.

My question still stands.

How is it that we have millions of fundis with doctorates, PhDs yet they work under people that do not possess these academic qualifications.

As I kept praying, this biblical verse was thrown to me, 2 Corinthians 5:7, and it says: “For we walk by faith, not by sight.”

Walking by faith and not by sight requires one to go to a place he or she does not know, but follows where Jehovah God would lead those that obey Him.

For one to walk by faith starts with a vision being thrown upon such persons by the Almighty Jehovah God.

This is why Jehovah God said on Proverbs 29:18 of the New Living Translation: “When people do not accept divine guidance, they run wild. But whoever obeys the law is joyful.”

Hosea 4:6 of the New Living Translation supports this True Gospel stating: “My people are being destroyed because they don’t know me. Since you priests refuse to know me, I refuse to recognize you as my priests. Since you have forgotten the laws of your God, I will forget to bless your children.”

Just look at Abraham as an example. Genesis 12:1 of the New Living Translation reads: “The LORD had said to Abram, ‘Leave your native country, your relatives, and your father’s family, and go to the land that I will show you.”

Walking by faith means that you continue to cling to the dreams Jehovah God has planted in your heart, even when you have been thrown away, looked down upon, abused or taken to prison for crimes you did not commit.

All the richest Africans I cited above, believe me, if I’m to ask them each what made them become what they are today, the answer would be they simply walked by faith hence displaying such tenacity even when chips were down.

Even all the African heads of state I mentioned would confirm what this True Gospel is teaching here. They took the bull by the horns simply because they had faith.

A good example is current Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa. His life was in danger when he was poisoned. He was threatened with elimination and skipped the borders of the country to neighbouring South Africa for safety.

Barely a month in exile while evading his boss Mugabe, who took such decisions from his wife Grace, he promised to return and rule Zimbabwe. What a man of faith Mnangagwa proved to be!

Barely two weeks later, the military rolled their tankers into the streets of the capital Harare with both opposition and ruling parities’ activists ululating, celebrating and toasting his ascension to power.

They sang “Hero rasvika gamba”, literally meaning “the hero has arrived”.

Some in the diaspora danced “kutonga Kwaro gamba” meaning “The hero rules”.

Forget political gimmicks that he does not respect the rule of law. The bottom line here is walking by faith.

Professors and other politicians with PhDs would escape the country’s borders fearing their dear life. Even today, they only communicate through social media such as Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, among others.

Why is it so? It is because they have their PhDs yet without walking by faith hence no Jehovah God whatsoever in their hordes of qualifications?

Walking by faith requires a strong determination to follow Jehovah God’s plan regardless what life throws your way.

Walking by faith means one has to have the courage to stand up for the hurting, broken, and down-trodden, to face death yourself for the good of others.

Usually, those that walk by faith always play the part of a fool in life yet knowing very well Jehovah God is guiding them elsewhere.

Prior to his poisoning and later escaping to South Africa, Mnangagwa would be openly ridiculed by Mugabe’s wife and others in the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF).

Mnangagwa would be seen playing the part of a fool, shaking hands those calling him names, “apa magona kutaura,” meaning “you have spoken very well and so eloquently” yet he was ten times ahead his boss in planning.

Think about Moses standing before the Israelites in the wilderness telling them they would eat meat until it disgusted them but having no idea where that meat would come from. Think about Joshua marching around the walls of Jericho as God had told him to and wondering what good it was going to do.

That is the faith which this True Gospel is preaching.

Have you ever imagined about a shepherd boy called David killing the giant Goliath at Valley when Israel’s King Saul was so afraid of the monster?

Because David walked by faith, he just hurled a stone from his sling and hit Goliath in the centre of the forehead, felling him.

David cut off Goliath’s head so that he would prove to doubting Thomases, King Saul included, that with faith anything was possible.

To confirm this True Gospel of walking by power of faith is John 14:12 of the New International Version, which attests: “Very truly I tell you, whoever believes in me will do the works I have been doing, and they will do even greater things than these, because I am going to the Father.”

Have you ever thought of Joshua and Israelites marching seven times around the walls of Jericho before they collapsed?

Joshua did not know what Jehovah God had planned but simply walked by faith and became hero to his people.

Now there is a challenge with highly educated people, who possess PhDs. They have too much ’empty knowledge’ yet good at researching, criticising, analysing data and consulting yet those that walk with Jehovah simply elevate faith to achieve tangible results.

Dear reader, this True Gospel is drawing yourself closer to Jehovah God, the creator of heaven and earth so that you develop faith in him.

Jehovah God is preparing you to be a beacon of light and hope to a world which desperately needs to see what your future holds.

I don’t really know what your hopes are placed, but one thing that I have hope and faith in is that if you exercise this faith I’m preaching here, with or without PhDs Jehovah God will surely honour your request.

Jehovah God will take you on a journey, teach you to walk by faith, entrust you with some of life’s most treasured moments and make yourself a millionaire or billionaire like the ones I cited at the top.

Jehovah God will build a faith in you that moves mountains. Jehovah God will prepare you to be used mightily in this life for his glory.

Hebrews 11:6 of the Berean Study Bible confirms this True Gospel: “And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who approaches Him must believe that He exists and that He rewards those who earnestly seek Him.”

Those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

