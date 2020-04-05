We can still make troubled world a paradise

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

BLESSED are those who die in the Lord from now on, for they will rest from their hard work. Their good deeds will surely follow them.

The most underlying fact here is, ‘good deeds will surely follow them.‘

Well, I have borrowed these words from one of our Lord Jesus Christ’s disciples, Apostle John, who I admire so much.

Although my most favourite was Apostle Paul of Tarsus, the evangelist John was highly favoured by Jehovah God in that he did not die from persecution like the rest of Jesus’ disciples. He departed this life through old age.

Those who study the Bible would know that Apostle John was the leader of the church in the Ephesus area. He is said to have taken care of Mary, the mother of Jesus, in his home. During Domitian’s persecution in the middle A.D (Anno Domini) 90’s, he was exiled to the island of Patmos.

It was taboo and forbidden to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ during those years. However, Apostle John survived both the persecution and glaring death by violent murders.

Here, I’m expanding Apostle John’s message when he says one’s hard work and good deeds would follow their owner.

In my own words, I would like to equally say, if one practices bad things in life, believe me brothers and sisters – those evil, wicked, atrocious, deplorable, disgraceful, rubbish, impure or crap will also catch up with them at some point.

In other words, what goes around comes around. This is just a karma law which reminds everyone that one reaps what he or she sows.

People of God, peruse with me Revelation 14:13 of the New Living Translation, which states, “And I heard a voice from heaven saying, ‘Write this down: Blessed are those who die in the Lord from now on. Yes, says the Spirit, they are blessed indeed, for they will rest from their hard work; for their good deeds follow them!”

In this installment of True Gospel, I have a message of hope to the entire world. I encourage every one of us to live an honest, frank, truthful and sincere life.

I know it is difficult to live a righteous life in the world that is crooked, wicked, lawless, evil, corrupt, rotten and criminal. However, the most critical thing here is that our actions will one day catch up with us.

To be on the safest side, I encourage everyone to pull out all the stops and make every effort to live an upright kind of life despite the hardships.

Don’t mind your situation, whether rich or poor. The most important thing here is to strive to live a righteous, legitimate, innocent, blameless or God-fearing life.

Romans 8:13 of the Berean Study Bible attests this True Gospel, “For if you live according to the flesh, you will die; but if by the Spirit you put to death the deeds of the body, you will live.”

Remember the world today is upside down, simply because you and I have allowed the situation to deteriorate and disintegrate under our watch.

Believe me, with the help of Jehovah God’s Holy Spirit, it is not too late to start making headway again, provided we are willing.

When we allow the Holy Spirit of Jehovah to take charge, we shall surely experience what true love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, forgiveness and faithfulness taste like on this planet earth.

Galatians 5:22-23 of the New Living Translation confirms this True Gospel I’m preaching. It states, “But the Holy Spirit produces this kind of fruit in our lives: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. There is no law against these things!”

1 John 4:16 of the English Standard Version supports what I’m sharing in this True Gospel. It reads, “So we have come to know and to believe the love that God has for us. God is love, and whoever abides in love abides in God, and God abides in him.”

In a nutshell, I would like to assure you that this world that we have allowed to collapse through wickedness and greediness can still be a true paradise for all of us. This is achievable when all of us make every effort to do good.

2 Peter 1:5-7 of the New Living Translation attests this True Gospel: “In view of all this, make every effort to respond to God’s promises. Supplement your faith with a generous provision of moral excellence, and moral excellence with knowledge, and knowledge with self-control, and self-control with patient endurance, and patient endurance with godliness, and godliness with brotherly affection, and brotherly affection with love for everyone.”

We will simply achieve all these things through humility and allowing patience and true love of Jehovah to prevail.

Ephesians 4:2 of the New Living Translation states, “Always be humble and gentle. Be patient with each other, making allowance for each other’s faults because of your love.”

Ephesians 5:9 further encourages, “For this light within you produces only what is good and right and true.”

Further on 1 Chronicles 16:34 of the New International Version says, “Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good; His love endures forever.”

Remember, it is simple to achieve this when we both worship a true living Jehovah God.

Exodus 23:25 of the Berean Study Bible attests this: “So you shall serve the LORD your God, and He will bless your bread and your water. And I will take away sickness from among you.”

This biblical verse is closely associated or connected with the one on 2 Chronicles 7:14 of the English Standard Version, which says: “if my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I (Jehovah God) will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”.

In conclusion, I would like to appeal to every one of us, black or white, and every creature that has breath to practise what this True Gospel preaches, so that we enjoy these fruits of peace, love and affluence.

To sum up, Psalm 150:6 of the Berean Study Bible states: “Let everything that has breath (human being) praise the LORD! Hallelujah!”

Those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

