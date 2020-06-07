We don’t choose Jehovah, He chose us

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

I AM tired of Christian babies and spiritual fools.

I call them such because of their tendency to always run to their pastors, bishops and church founders whenever they encounter social, economic and political problems.

They are religious idiots and dullards.

Surely, how can a true and normal believer shamelessly open their mouth to praise another human being instead of the creator and ruler of the universe?

While these buffoons are busy with their wrong and distorted gospel teachings, Jehovah in heaven is comfortably observing everything on earth.

In His own time, Jehovah shall send destruction to the world just like He did to the false prophets of Baal.

Similarly, we have seen in the bible how sinful Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed, so was the demolition of the world by floods, Jehovah shall do the same, this time wrecking the world by fire. Only those that are righteous will be spared.

Right now, the world desperately requires truth in order to be saved.

John 8:32 of the New International Version confirms this: “Then you will know the truth (information), and the truth (knowledge) will set you free.”

Further in the book of Proverbs 19:2 of the New Living Translation, it is written: “Enthusiasm without knowledge is no good; haste makes mistakes.”

The English Standard Version states: “Desire without knowledge is not good, and whoever makes haste with his feet misses his way.”

The Berean Study Bible concurs: “Even zeal is no good without knowledge and he who hurries his footsteps misses the mark.”

Putting Jehovah first all the time will make you prevail and be the greatest in everything.

Those patronizing these church principals at the expense of the creator will always be last.

Matthew 6:33 of the New Living Translation reads: “Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously, and he will give you everything you need,” while Good News Translation states: “Instead, be concerned above everything else with the Kingdom of God and with what he requires of you, and he will provide you with all these other things.”

Whenever you exalt and give Jehovah His glory, a thousand problems are immediately solved.

No amount of boot-licking your church founder, bishop, pastor or false prophets will ever connect you to Jehovah.

Unless you start embracing what this True Gospel is teaching, you are wasting your precious time for nothing.

The main problem in the world currently is that many Christians or believers unknowingly worship other people.

They think such silly actions are correct.

Yet the correct thing is to put the king of the universe first in their life.

If I may ask……who are you putting first in your life? Is it Jehovah or your so-called ‘man of God and his wife?

Instead of honouring Jehovah with all our hearts, souls and minds, we tend to give praise to human hence we are not hearing from Jehovah.

Matthew 15:8 of the New International Version supports this True Gospel states: “These people honor me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me.”

The moment you replace Jehovah with your pastor, then you are unknowingly inviting isolation from Jehovah in your personal life.

The devil likes this isolation because he can easily manipulate, mislead and destroy you once vulnerable.

Revelation 2:4 of the English Standard Version reads: “But I have this against you, that you have abandoned the love you had (for God) at first.”

While human beings are busy deceiving and falsely praising each other, the true creator of heaven and earth, who is Jehovah, will also be comfortably giving as much space as needed in order to expose these follies when the right time comes.

This is why Jehovah teaches us not to have any other gods except Him.

Exodus 34:14 of the New International Version commands: “Do not worship any other god, for the LORD, whose name is Jealous, is a jealous God.”

Apart from opening the eyes of billions of faith believers in this world, I would like to share with you what I believe Jehovah will endorse.

The message is about the unlocking of every closed door in your life with prayers.

Psalms 102:17 of the New International Version states: “He (Jehovah) will respond (answer) to the prayer of the destitute; he will not despise their plea.”

Only Jehovah can answer your prayers. Not your pastor, church founder nor prophet can do that.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, please, hear me very clearly and loudly. A fervent, deep-seated and emotional prayer always triggers Jehovah’s attention.

Stop this nonsense of putting too much trust of yours in pastors, bishops, church founders, so-called prophets or people.

Otherwise all these people you glorify so much have nothing whatsoever to offer you.

It is only Jehovah, who can change your life situation provided you start trusting in Him alone all the days of your life on earth.

Ladies and gentlemen, the reason we always call Jehovah the “Rock of Ages” is because He is the same today, tomorrow, yesterday and forever.

Isaiah 26:4 of the English Standard Version explains: “Trust in the LORD forever, for the LORD GOD is an everlasting rock.”

The Good News Translation states: “Trust in the LORD forever; he will always protect us.”

Human beings are people and will always be such while Jehovah remains the Supreme Ruler, who is the ultimate answer to your social and economic problems.

Forget about money when this True Gospel is being preached because it unlocks every closed door in your life provided you have accurate information about who Jehovah is.

This Jehovah I’m preaching in this platform can positively impact in your life.

Deuteronomy 30:16 of the English Standard Version confirms: “If you obey the commandments of the LORD your God that I command you today, by loving the LORD your God, by walking in his ways, and by keeping his commandments and his statutes and his rules, then you shall live and multiply, and the LORD your God will bless you in the land that you are entering to take possession of it.

The reason why we obey Jehovah is because everything comes from Him alone, not human beings.

Romans 11:36 of the New Living Translation reads: “For everything comes from him (Jehovah) and exists by his power and is intended for his glory. All glory to him forever! Amen.”

Further in the book of Colossians 1:16 of the New Living Translation, it is written: “For through him God created everything in the heavenly realms and on earth. He made the things we can see and the things we can’t see— such as thrones, kingdoms, rulers, and authorities in the unseen world. Everything was created through him and for him.”

Ladies and gentlemen, the moment you put Jehovah first will be enough confirmation that you are nothing, but the Sovereign ruler is everything.

Remember, we did not choose Jehovah, but He chose us.

John 15:16 of the English Standard Version reminds: “You did not choose me, but I chose you and appointed you that you should go and bear fruit and that your fruit should abide, so that whatever you ask the Father in my name, he may give it to you.”

John 15:5 of the New International Version states: “I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

