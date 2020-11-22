Why humans will never be Jehovah God

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

BEFORE delivering this True Gospel message, at some point, I thought I would go mad.

I ran the risk of being psychotic or even become cuckoo.

It became increasingly clear why people will never be Jehovah.

By what people always desire, they prove to be too dangerous to this universe.

By nature, when a human being is wronged, he or she has a tendency of hitting back in retribution.

They resort to tit for tat, an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.

A human being loves to counterattack or revenge whatever infliction is slapped on them.

Human beings mostly retaliate by nature.

Yet our Creator, who is Jehovah demands that we do not take revenge because that is His responsibility to resolve all those evil things that are being thrown at us by our enemies.

Romans 12:19 of the New International Version confirms this True Gospel I’m preaching in this platform. It reads: “Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: “It is mine to avenge; I will repay,” says the Lord.

If Jehovah would allow the sun to rise on the evil while sending rainfall to both the righteous and the unrighteous, including witches, wizards, murderers, robbers, among others, why can’t humans learn to do the same good things?

Matthew 5:45 of the Berean Study Bible attests: “He (Jehovah) causes His sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous.”

Come to think of Jehovah’s love, mercies, blessings, forgiveness, favour, leniency, compassion, grace, humanity, soft-heartedness, kindness, sympathy, tolerance, protection, generosity, among others which we humans never do.

Most importantly, Jehovah will never be like us humans because He is the source of all moral authority. He is the Supreme Being, a spirit worshipped as having power over nature or human fortunes.

Fellow brethren, just pause for a moment, and ask yourself what you would do to all your enemies if you were Jehovah God today.

Your guess is as good as mine. You would revenge or even do worse to anybody who crosses your path.

If I may ask, what sort of punishment would you unleash to a man who impregnated or inseminated your daughter, sister or any woman but then refuses to marry her?

What punishment would you effect upon someone who killed your parent/s, relative, sibling or any beloved person?

What punishment would you discharge against former colonisers or capitalists that forcibly took away your country’s land while enslaving your forefathers for cheap labour?

What punishment would you determine against all imperialistic nations that partitioned our beautiful African continent for sole purposes of plundering mineral resources while denying indigenous citizens the right to benefit from the same resources in their own motherland?

What would you do with culprits who invaded your country and then occupy all fertile land and claim they now have property rights over indigenous people from the land they initially stolen or used force against them?

What would you do to a woman, who when you married was poor with no education at all, but you help get education, then after graduation she becomes a company executive, immediately turns against you?

Honestly, when I imagined myself being like Jehovah and possess all His powers… assume not dying, not being sick, not being hungry, not marrying, not getting old, not getting defeated or lacking anything.

Believe me, I would ruthlessly deal with all my enemies and whoever undermines my authority.

But once again, many questions still come into the picture as to what extent can humans imagine what it is like to be Jehovah God?

Have you ever imagined what it takes to create life from no life?

Can we imagine what it takes to create consciousness from no consciousness?

Have humans ever imagined what it takes to create time where there is no time at all?

Can you imagine what it takes to create space where there is no space at all?

Imagine what it takes to create matter where there is no matter?

Have you thought of all the energy in the universe?

Fellow brethren, believe me, if you do not know how to do these things, then one cannot at all imagine what it takes to do them exactly like what Jehovah did.

This is so because Jehovah loves unconditionally. God forgives all his children.

Jehovah is capable of forgiving any kind of sin. Most importantly, our heavenly Father invites us to reason with Him. He is a loving Jehovah.

According to Isaiah 1:18 of the English Standard Version: “Come now, let us reason together, says the LORD: though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red like crimson, they shall become like wool.”

I would like to urge all to praise Jehovah because He is the sovereign Lord who loves us unconditionally despite our sins.

Jehovah always wants us to depart from sin, humble ourselves as His children so that we pray and seek His face in order to turn away from our wicked ways so that He indeed gives us everything we so desire.

2 Chronicles 7:14 of the English Standard Version states: “If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

Living in a world that changes from time to time, where new challenges face us daily, we always witness that Jehovah does not change at all like we do humans.

Numbers 23:19 reads: “God is not man, that he should lie, or a son of man, that he should change his mind. Has he said, and will he not do it? Or has he spoken, and will he not fulfill it?”

What I like most about Jehovah is that He does not grow weary. Jehovah’s understanding is unsearchable.

Isaiah 40:28 confirms: “Have you not known? Have you not heard? The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He does not faint or grow weary; his understanding is unsearchable.”

Fellow brethren, fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, whenever I speak about Jehovah’s attributes, I’m trying to answer questions like, Who is He, What is Jehovah God like, and what kind of God is He?

An attribute of Jehovah is something true about Him while fully comprehending who Jehovah God is impossible for us as limited beings, God does make Himself known in a variety of ways, and through what he reveals about Himself in His word and in his creation, we can begin to wrap our minds around our awesome Creator, who is Jehovah God.

In case, as followers of this True Gospel, I strongly believe you would want to know some key attributes of who Jehovah is, and that which differentiates Him from us humans.

JEHOVAH’S ATTRIBUTES

1. Jehovah is infinite – He is self-existing, without origin:

According to Colossians 1:17, “And He (Jehovah) is before all things, and in Him all things hold together.”

2. Jehovah is immutable – He never changes:

To further support this, Psalm 147:5 says: “Great is our Lord, and abundant in power; his understanding is beyond measure.”

The fact that God is self-existent — that he was created by nothing and has always existed forever — is perhaps one of the hardest attributes of God for the believer to understand.

Malachi 3:6 says: “Most importantly, Jehovah is immutable – He Never Changes.”

3. Jehovah is self-sufficient, and He has no needs at all compared to us humans. As limited humans, we have incredible needs, which left unfulfilled, result in death. Jehovah, however, has never once been in need of anything.

4. God is Omnipotent – He Is All Powerful

Psalm 33:6 says: “By the word of the LORD the heavens were made, their starry host by the breath of his mouth.”

5. God Is Omniscient – He Is All-Knowing

“Remember the former things, those of long ago; I am God, and there is no other; I am God, and there is none like me. I make known the end from the beginning, from ancient times, what is still to come. I say: My purpose will stand, and I will do all that I please” – Isaiah 46:9-10

6. God Is Omnipresent – He Is Always Everywhere

“Where can I go from Your Spirit? Or where can I flee from Your presence? If I ascend to heaven, You are there; If I make my bed in Sheol, behold, You are there. If I take the wings of the dawn, If I dwell in the remotest part of the sea, even there Your hand will lead me, And Your right hand will lay hold of me.” Psalm 139:7-10

7. God Is Wise – He Is Full of Perfect, Unchanging Wisdom

“Oh, the depth of the riches both of the wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable are His judgments and unfathomable His ways!” – Romans 11:33

8. God Is Faithful – He Is Infinitely, Unchangingly True

“Know therefore that the LORD your God is God; he is the faithful God, keeping his covenant of love to a thousand generations of those who love him and keep his commands.” – Deuteronomy 7:9

9. God Is Just – He Is Infinitely, Unchangeably Right and Perfect in All He Does

“The Rock! His work is perfect, For all His ways are just; A God of faithfulness and without injustice, Righteous and upright is He.” – Deuteronomy 32:4

10. God Is Holy – He is Infinitely, Unchangingly Perfect

“Holy, Holy, Holy, is the Lord Almighty” – Revelation 4:8

Jehovah is loving – God infinitely, unchangingly loves us. Jehovah is gracious – God is infinitely inclined to spare the guilty, God is merciful – he is infinitely, unchangeably compassionate and kind.

Jehovah is holy, and He is infinitely, unchangingly perfect. According to Revelation 4:8: “Holy, Holy, Holy, is the Lord Almighty.”

Jehovah is glorious – He is infinitely beautiful and great. According to the book of Habakkuk 3:4, “His radiance is like the sunlight; He has rays flashing from His hand, And there is the hiding of His power.”

Finally, let us stop likening ourselves to Jehovah because we remain His subjects.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika.