Yung Parker Baby to unleash debut album

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE – FAST rising hip hop sensation, Yung Parker Baby, will be dropping his debut album soon.

The China-based Zimbabwean star, born Parker Kwinika, has been whetted music fans’ appetite with sizzling singles.

The latest is “No Heart”, which features fellow Zimbabwean-based hip-hop musician, Its Fucci.

“I’m in album mode,” Yung Parker Baby is quoted as saying.

He might still be working on unleashing his first album but he is no baby in the hip hop scene.

Yung Parker Baby, who is pursuing a university qualification in the technology field, has numerous singles under his name.

Among these are “Ball”, “Faded”, “On Lock” and “Wait”.

“Freak”, featuring Yoz Wenyu, is another.

The youngster, who grew up in South Africa, has a mission to be among the top hip hop stars in the coming two years.

If his singles are anything to go buy, he is on course to attain that feat.

– CAJ News