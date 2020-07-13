Zindzi’s death a fresh tragedy in Mandela family

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG – THE death of Zindziswa “Zindzi” Mandela is the latest calamity to hit the iconic Mandela family in recent years.

Her death was announced on Monday.

She was 59 at the time of her death from an illness that had been undisclosed at the time of publication.

The deceased had been hospitalized in Johannesburg.

Zindzi, the youngest daughter of the anti-apartheid hero and South Africa’s first democratically-elected president, Nelson Mandela, was the Ambassador to Denmark.

The late envoy was raised in Soweto and educated in South Africa as well as in Swaziland. She spent many years involved in the liberation struggle and embraced roles in the arts, philanthropy and business.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his sincere condolences to the family.

“Our sadness is compounded by this loss being visited upon us just days before the world marks the birthday of the great Nelson Mandela,” the president said.

Mandela’s birthday is marked internationally on July 18.

He passed on in 2013.

His ex-wife and Zindzi’s mother (Winnie Madikizela-Mandela) died in 2018.

Mandela’s son, Makgatho, one of his six children, passed on in 2005.

– CAJ News